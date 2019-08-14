For the second day in a row, the Joliet Slammers held off a late rally and came away with a one-run victory, 3-2, over the Washington Wild Things Wednesday night in a Frontier League game.
Washington stranded 11 runners.
Joliet built an early 3-0 lead before giving up a run in the seventh and eighth innings to Washington.
The Wild Things had two on and two out in the top of the ninth but could not push the run across.
The loss was the 49th for Washington this season, which clinches a losing season for the eighth time in franchise history. The last was in 2016, when the team went 46-49 in 95 games.
Nick Wegmann took the loss, falling to 6-6 despite his season ERA coming down to 3.02. Zach Strecker lowered his ERA to 1.18 with a scoreless eighth inning.