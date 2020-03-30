Marlaina Bozek isn’t sure what sport she will play next.
The Trinity High School senior doesn’t know whether one season will end or another will even start.
“All of these circumstances, it’s crazy,” Bozek said.
A George Mason University recruit as a softball shortstop, Bozek is also a starter on the Hillers’ girls basketball team. The basketball season came to a pause less than 24 hours after defeating Great Valley to advance to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. The tournament was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, Bozek is preparing for both sports, whenever, or if ever, that may be.
“I have just been doing a lot of cardio,” Bozek said. “I’ve gone to softball fields to get swings and my dad is hitting the ball to me. Then, I’ll shoot outside on my basketball hoop. It’s now just about waiting.”
The Hillers felt great about their convincing 47-28 win over Great Valley in the second round of the state tournament. The pieces were starting to fall into place for maybe another appearance in the state championship, similar to when they became the first girls basketball team in Washington County history to play for a PIAA title in 2017.
Trinity’s next game would be a quarterfinal matchup with District 3 champion Gettysburg (28-3).
“We were on a high. We felt ready,” Bozek said of the emotions on Trinity’s long bus ride back from Chambersburg, the site of its second-round win. “It was a great team win. When we got back on the the bus we knew that was probably the best game we played in awhile.”
That was March 11.
It turns out it would be the last game the Hillers would play for awhile.
The following morning, the PIAA released a statement that all winter sports championships had been postponed for a two-week period. That was followed four days later with a 10-day shutdown of all schools by Gov. Tom Wolf. On March 23, the shutdown was extended to April 6.
“The last week or two I’ve been working out like crazy,” said Trinity senior Riley DeRubbo. “I’ve been trying to get into whatever gym. I’m really lucky to have a half court in my yard. We know there is some hope. I don’t think any of us have given up. We still all want to play.”
The PIAA board of directors met remotely Monday morning, but there was no discussion about any scenarios for resuming the basketball playoffs or starting the spring sports seasons. Later in the day, Gov. Wolf extended his stay-at-home order for 26 counties until April 30 and announced that schools will remain closed indefinitely.
“Obviously, there will be no sports until school is back,” said Trinity athletic director Ricci Rich. “It’s very disappointing. Those kids work and put so much time and effort in. It’s heartbreaking for them to not be able to finish their senior year or not have a spring sports season, if that’s the case.”
A possible return to the court took another hit when President Donald Trump extended the restrictive social distancing guidelines. Yet the PIAA is taking the wait-and-see approach like some other states that have chosen to postpone rather than cancel. Last week, however, Ohio joined New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia in canceling winter championships.
“I’m just hoping to get into a Trinity uniform again,” Bozek said.
