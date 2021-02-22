Calendar

Today

PROFESSIONAL

Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT

College

Men's basketball

West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.

High School

Hockey

Ringgold at Trinity, at Printscape Arena Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Girls basketball

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Brownsville (varsity only), 7 p.m.

California at Frazier (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown (varsity only), 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Monessen (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:300 p.m.

Geibel Catholic at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

District Results

LIBERT MIXED WINTER LEAGUE

at Manor Lanes

Feb. 22 Results

High three game: (Men) Tom Bandzuch 587, Nick Young 577; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 602, Sue Adams 497. High single game: (Men) Nick Young 225, Sonny Yowler 218; (Women) Wilda Metcalf 214, Sue Adams 201.

SMITHFIELD BAPTIST FALL LEAGUE

at Manor Lanes

Feb. 20 Results

High three game: (Men) Ron Diamond, Jr. 583, Paul Shenal 576; (Women) Eleanor Honsaker 540, Mary Jo Kelecic, Lisa Sova 437. High single game: (Men) Ron Diamond, Jr. 216, Paul Shenal 206; (Women) Eleanor Honsaker 222, Mary Jo Kelecic 162.

Girls Swimming Sum

Saturday's Result

Section 5-AA

Uniontown 50, McKeesport 9

at McKeesport

200 medley relay: Uniontown (Shelby Tressler, Jordan Hoover, Elizabeth Franks, Haylee Syner) 2:51.37; 200 freestyle: Madelyn King (U) 2:13.32; 50 freestyle: Morgan Metts (U) 26.73; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Franks (U) 1:32.91; 100 freestyle: Madelyn King (U) 1:02.03; 500 freestyle: not competed; 200 freestyle relay: not competed; 100 backstroke: not competed; 100 breaststroke: not competed; 400 freestyle: not competed.

Boys Swimming Sum

Saturday's Result

Section 5-AA

Uniontown 74, McKeesport 43

at McKeesport

200 medley relay: Uniontown (Colby Voyten, Joshua Miller, Jacob Schiffbauer, Parker King) 1:59.28; 200 freestyle: Logan Voytish (U) 1:56.35; 50 freestyle: Jacob Schiffbauer (U) 24.24; 100 butterfly: Logan Voytish (U) 56.96; 100 freestyle: Preston Atkinson (McK) 51.13; 500 freestyle: Jacob Schiffbauer (U) 5:35.19; 200 freestyle relay: Uniontown (Logan Voytish, Logan Garner, Joshua Miller, Colby Voyten) 1:44.62; 100 backstroke: Colby Voyten (U) 1:05.98; 100 breaststroke: Jonah Higdon (McK) 1:13.71; 400 freestyle relay: Uniontown (Logan Voytish, Logan Garner, Parker King, Jacob Schiffbauer) 4:15.13.

