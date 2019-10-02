SEWICKLEY – Gia Hooper had every reason to be nervous as the WPIAL Class AA girls golf championships got underway Wednesday at Diamond Run Golf Club. Thoughts of last year’s demise caused her nightmares.
“I was nervous coming into the match because last year I didn’t make it through here,” said Hooper, recalling her last-place finish. “So, I just wanted to make it through and have a good round.”
The senior from Burgettstown did better than have a good round. She shaved 15 strokes off last year’s 101 score and finished fourth overall with an 86 on the par 72 course.
Quaker Valley freshman Eva Bulger earned medalist honors, carding an 82. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ella and Meghan Zambruno captured the silver and bronze medals.
Hooper shot a 39 on the front nine and carded a 47 on the back.
“The whole front nine was smooth sailing,” she said. “The back nine started getting pretty rough. But I came through in the end.”
Hooper also earned her first berth in the state regional tournament. Hooper was one of nine top finishers that will compete in the PIAA Western Regional to be held Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.
“Since it’s my first time to qualify, I am very excited,” Hooper said.
Delaney Lohr is equally enthused. The Carmichaels senior also earned her first PIAA regional berth when she finished seventh with a 90.
“I’m very excited to go to (regionals),” said Lohr. “It’s very cool this year because I only had one chance at this.”
Because Carmichaels does not have a girls team, the school was only allowed to send one golfer to the tournament and Lohr’s sister, Remmey, competed. She earned the PIAA regional berth the past two years. This season, Remmey competed in the boys championships so Delaney could compete on the girls side. Both sisters qualified for their respective Western Regional as Remmey placed 13th on the boys’ side.
To her surprise, putting determined Delaney’s success in the girls championships.
“I thought my putting was going to be really bad but it ended up good. I had two shots less than what normal would be. So that was pretty good. That’s where I thought I would mess up but that saved me today,” she said.
Noting she wasn’t such a good golfer as a freshman, Delaney says her game is improving.
“Actually, I am getting good and this was the last chance I could do it,” she said. “I came in hoping to do the best and I did the best I could. I figured whatever happens, would happen.”
Lohr will maintain that attitude for the PIAA Western Regional as well.
“My goals are to just play the best I can do. If I make it, I make it,” she said.
The PIAA championships are set for Heritage Hills Golf Resort, Oct. 21-22 in York.