Bella Hess, Ella Richey and Nicolette Kloes each drove in three runs to help Chartiers-Houston to a 14-5 victory over Bethel Park in a non-section game.
The win was the 400th in Tricia Alderson's coaching career.
Hess doubled twice and Richey, Kloes and Paige McAvoy each cracked a home run for the Bucs (11-1). Meadow Ferri earned the win, striking out nine.
Losing pitcher Ali Sniegocki wen 3-for-3 and scored twice for BP.
• KatieRose Smith drove in five runs and Aubry Krivak four to help Burgettstown to a 16-0, three-inning game against Aliquippa in a Class 2A, Section 1 meeting.
Layla Sherman threw three no-hit innings, striking out nine. She also scored three times. Kaylin Caffardo had a double and triple and knocked in a run for the Blue Devils (4-4, 7-6).
Madison Ranking went 3-for-3 with a double. Peyton Mermon and Krivak each had a triple.
Aliquippa is 0-7 and 0-7.
- Stephanie Binek went 4-for-5, scored twice and knocked down three to pace South Fayette to a 10-8 victory over Western Beaver in a Class 5A, Section 4 game.
Haley Nicholson had two hits, two walks, two runs, and two RBI for the Lions (3-6, 7-7). Ella Smith hit two home runs, and Nicholson and Binek each hit one among the Lions’ 14 hits.
Kaitlyn Zele and Skylar VanWinkle each hit a home run for Western Beaver (0-9, 0-9).
- Nicole Palmer tossed a three hitter to give Frazier a 2-0 victory over Charleroi in a Class 2A, Section 1 game.
Palmer had 10 strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Delaney Warnick doubled for Frazier (7-0, 9-0).
McKenna DeUnger doubled for Charleroi (3-2, 3-5).