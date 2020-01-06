Three wrestlers for Waynesburg had pins within the first minute as the Raiders shut out Chartiers Valley, 71-0, in Class 3A Section 4B match Monday night.
Mac Church, Colton Stoneking and Luke Maley all earned falls in less than 60 seconds in the convincing win.
Every weight class was wrestled other than 195, making the Waynesburg win even more convincing. Nate Jones, Hunter Shriver, Cole Homet, Nate Stephenson and Luca Augustine all earned falls for the Raiders.
Peters Township 48, Ringgold 30: They wasted no time when Peters Township defeated Ringgold, 48-30.
There were a whopping 11 pins in the match, including eight that came in the first period. Five of the first-period fall happened in 40 seconds or less.
Peters Township won because it dominated the light weights. Jackson Spiteri (113), Luca Antonucci (120), Noah Schratz (132), Will Kail (138), Aaron Bozik (145) and Donovan McMillon (182) each won by fall.
Ringgold had falls from Logan Vickers (152), Jacob Duncan (170), Joe Black (195), Isaiah Jenkins (220) and Dante Campagni (Hvy).
South Park 54, Chartiers-Houston 24: South Park rode five falls en route to a 54-24 victory over Chartiers-Houston in Class 2A Section 1A.
Joey Fischer, Xander Robertshaw, Carmen Well, Jack Tomasits and Cameron Yeckel each earned pins for South Park.
The only bouts won by Chartiers-Houston were by forfeit.
Burgettstown 72, Washington 6 Losing only one match throughout the night, Burgettstown defeated Class 2A Section 1A foe Washington, 72-6.
Seven wrestlers earned pins, including three in the first period, for the Blue Devils, who remained in first place in the section standings.
Shane Ilgenfritz, Hunter Guiddy, Anthony Lancos, Jacob Noyes, Shane Kemper, Turner Lehman and Riley Kemper all pinned their opponents for Burgettstown.
Cody Weber was the lone wrestler from Washington to earn a victory, pinning his opponent in 4:31.
Beth-Center 66, Bentworth 3: Beth-Center continued its strong start to the season with a 66-3 victory over Bentworth.
The Bulldogs benefited from seven forfeits and coupled them with a pin by Tyler Berish at 132 pounds and a technical by Alex Lange at 160.