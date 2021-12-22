Washington was strong in the middle and upper weights and held off Keystone Oaks for a 36-30 victory in a Class 2A match Wednesday night.
The Prexies had to battle back from a 12-0 deficit, doing so with wins in three consecutive weight classes from 145 to 160. Pins by Kyle Slesh (152) and Cody Blanchette (160) put Wash High ahead 15-12 and the Prexies were clinging to a 21-18 advantage before a forfeit win and Cameron Carter-Green’s second-period fall in the heavyweight bout made it 33-18.
The Prexies clinched the win with a decision victory by Beau Barlow at 120.
Canon-McMillan 63, South Fayette 7: Canon-McMillan pinned its way through the heavyweight to take a 63-7 victory from South Fayette in a sub-section A match in Section 4.
Ashton Slavik (160) started the run and was followed by Gianmarco Ramos at 170. Matthew Furman got a pin at 189 and Gabe Stafford finished it at 215 for the Big Macs (2-0, 3-0).
Noah Livesay (Hvy) started the match with a pin. Brandon Dami (113) and Josiah Gardner had pins while Tyler Soule (152), Jacob Houpt (120) and Andrew Binni (126) each won by technical fall.
Chartiers-Houston 45, South Park 24: Chartiers-Houston, spurred by six forfeits and a victory via injury default, defeated South Park 45-24 in a Class 2A match.