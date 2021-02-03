McGuffey closed the match by winning the final five weight classes, picking up 30 points, and defeated Frazier 54-21 in a Class 2A subsection dual meet Wednesday night.
The Highlanders clinched second place in the subsection and will face Burgettstown in the opening round of the section team tournament next week.
McGuffey led 24-21 entering the 132-pound weight class but Frazier forfeited three of the final five bouts and the Highlanders finished off the Commodores with consecutive falls by Kyle Brookman (145) and Brennen Mullins (152).
Eric Donnelly (172) started the bout with a fall for McGuffey and teammate Beau Bergles (113) also had a pin.
West Greene wins 2: West Greene picked up two home victories, defeating Chartiers-Houston 39-19 and Yough 54-6 in a forfeit-filled match.
Against Chartiers-Houston, West Greene’s Seth Burns (113) and Nash Bloom (152) each won by fall.
In the match against Yough, only one bout was contested and that was a fall by the Pioneers’ Levi Corbly at 138.
Waynesburg 54, Trinity 6: Waynesburg win all but two bouts in defeating Trinity, 54-6, in Section 4A action.
Waynesburg finished 4-0 and will host the Section 4 title Monday.
Cole Homet (138), Wyatt Henson (145), Rocco Welsh (152), and Brody Evans (160) had pins for the Raiders.
Ty Banco (215) and Tyson Brophy (Hvy) won decisions for Trinity.
Albert Gallatin 34, Jefferson-Morgan 24: Albert Gallatin won two bouts to start the match and two to end it in defeating Jefferson-Morgan 34-24.
Ty Frezzell (152), Richard Cartwright (172) and Shawn Loring had pins for AG.