Jefferson-Morgan punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 2A Team Tournament with a 39-30 victory over Beth-Center on Wednesday night to finish in third place in Section 1.
The loss knocked Beth-Center out of team tournament contention.
J-M used consecutive falls, by Levi Heath (215) and Landon Heath (Hvy) to secure the win.
Ronin Kramer (121), Hudson Guesman (133) and Johnny Gilbert (160) also had pins for the Rockets, who picked up a key forfeit at 172.
Alex Medlen (107), Rylan McCollum (127), Tyler Debnar (145) and Tyler Berish (152) won by fall for Beth-Center.
Canon-McMillan 45, Peters Township 18: Canon-McMillan won another section title as the Big Macs defeated host Peters Township 45-18 to clinch the Class 3A Section 6 championship.
The Big Macs had a run of falls as Tanner Mizenko (107), Brandon Dami (121), Ryder Joseph (127), Matt Furman (172) Gabe Staffrord (189) and Geno Calgaro (215) had pins for the winners.
Chris Cibrone (152), Vincent DeChicchis (160) and Zack Stromock (Hvy) had falls for Peters Township.
Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 16: Class 2A Section 1 champion Burgettstown closed the dual-meet season with a 53-16 win over Bentworth.
The undefeated Blue Devils won all but three weight classes. Darius Simmons (107), Joe Sentipal (139), Tristan Roach (189), Joe Baronick (Hvy) all won by fall for Burgettstown.
Bentworth’s Owen Ivcic (145) and Vitali Daniels (215) each won by fall for Bentworth.
Fort Cherry 42, Washington 25: Fort Cherry closed the regular season with a 42-25 victory over Washington in a Class 2A Section 1 match at Wash High Gymnasium.
Dylan Carter (114), Julian Moore (127), Chasten McConn (152) and Anthony Salvinni (189) all won by fall for the Rangers.
Wash High had pins by Bradley Tarr (121), Vonnie Woods (139), Joe Rush (215) and Joe Wilson (Hvy).
McGuffey 46, West Greene 24: McGuffey took advantage of four pins and two forfeits in a 46-24 victory over West Greene in a Class 2A, Section 1 dual meet.
McGuffey finished 6-1 in the section and will have a berth in the postseason tournament.
Lucas Barr (127), Victor Bonus (139), Reid Teagarden (145), and Henry Hess (Hvy) had pins for the Highlanders.
Noah Collins (107), John Lampe (189) amd Colin Whyte (215) had pins for the Pioneers.
