Peters Township dominated the upper weights, then strung together three consecutive falls to close the match as the Indians defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 49-21, Wednesday night.
PT’s trio of Phillip Nave (189), Kelly O’Connor (215) and Rob Williams (heavyweight) each won by fall to break open a close match.
The Indians finished just as strongly as Chris Cibrone (126), Landon Shaffer (132) and Elliott Schratz (138) all won by fall in thye final three weight classes contested.
Fort Cherry 45, Chartiers-Houston 3: Fort Cherry crusied to a 45-3 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Class AA match that saw only three bouts contested.
Each team won a decision in the middleweights and Fort Cherry’s Nasier Sutton (145) had the only fall of the match at 145 pounds.
Fort Cherry won six weight classes via forfeit and there were no matches at four others.