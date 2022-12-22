The Connellsville wrestling team put together a run of five pins and a forfeit, and then held off any late charge for a 36-33 non-section win at Waynesburg Central on Thursday night.
Landon Lane started the run with a fall in 2:50 at 107 pounds. Zachary Franks followed with a pin at 114 pounds in 1:25.
Jacob Layton needed 3:47 to secure a fall at 121 pounds. Evan Petrovich posted a pin in just 38 seconds at 127 pounds.
The Falcons' Gabe Ruggieri won by forfeit at 133 pounds, and Julian Ruggieri closed the run with a fall in 2:51 at 145 pounds.
Waynesburg took the early lead with Roan Tustin's 13-4 major decision at 189 pounds. Brody Evans won a 25-10 technical fall in 5:18 at 215 pounds, and Eli Makel's 6-0 decision at 285 pounds gave the Raiders a 12-0.
The Raiders closed the match with Mac Church's 10-3 decision at 145 pounds, Nate Jones' fall in 48 seconds at 152, Jake Stephenson's pin in 3:58 at 160, and a forfeit to Rocco Welsh in the final bout at 171 pounds.
Canon-McMillan 40, Hempfield 24: Canon-McMillan won nine bouts on the way to a 40-24 victory over Hempfield in a non-section match.
Brandon Dami (122) and Josiah Gardner (139) had pins for the Big Macs (2-1).
Charley Mesich (160) and Ethan Shaw (Hvy) had pins for Hempfield.
