Burgettstown, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, looked very bit the part Wednesday night as the Blue Devils rolled to a 60-14 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Section 1.
The Blue Devils won all but three weight classes and every Burgettstown win came via fall. The Blue Devils ended the match with six consecutive falls.
Darius Simmons (107), Danny Smith (114), Parker Sentipal (121), Dylan Slovick (127), Gavin Suica (133), Joey Sentipal (139), Logan Noyes (145), Rudy Brown (152), Tristan Roach (172) and heavyweight Joseph Baronick all won by fall for the Blue Devils.
J-M’s wins were a fall by Adam McAnany (189), a technical fall by Chase Frameli (160) and a decision by Levi Heath (215).
Beth-Center 53, Washington 16: Washington was good at the beginning and the end, but Beth-Center dominated almost everything else en route to a 53-16 win over Washington in Class 2A Section 1.
Washington began the night by getting a pin by Camron Shaffer at 114 pounds, the starting weight of the match. The Prexies also won the final contested bout, an 11-0 major decision by heavyweight Joe Wilson.
The only other Wash High win was a pin by Nick Blanchette (160).
Beth-Center used three pins, a technical fall and five forfeits to get the victory. Rylan McCollum (133), Tyler Berish (152) and Jake Layhue (215) had the pins. Mason Wright (121) was a 19-3 winner by technical fall.
Bentworth 45, West Greene 27: Bentworth string together three consecutive pins late in the match and defeated West Greene 45-27 in Class 2A Section 1.
Bentworth won four bouts via fall, including consecutive pins by Max Ivcic (212), Chris Vargo (127) and Ben Leuketich (133). Maxx Weishner (160) also won by fall.
Parker Smith (160) and John Lampe (189) had falls for West Greene.
McGuffey 42, Fort Cherry 24: McGuffey won eight of the last nine weight classes to beat McGuffey 42-24 in Class 2A Section 1.
Fort Cherry, which was down five starters for various reasons, won the first four bouts, including falls by Braedon Welsh (172) and Anthony Salvini (189), to lead 18-0.
McGuffey hadonly one fall, that by Garrett Newman (133). The Highlanders did get five forfeits.
