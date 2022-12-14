Wrestling stock image

Burgettstown, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, looked very bit the part Wednesday night as the Blue Devils rolled to a 60-14 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Section 1.

The Blue Devils won all but three weight classes and every Burgettstown win came via fall. The Blue Devils ended the match with six consecutive falls.

