There were plenty of close and important wins by Beth-Center wrestlers Wednesday night for the Bulldogs to feel downright good about their 33-30 win over a strong Mount Pleasant team.
Beth-Center received three pins plus two key decisions that played large roles in the Bulldogs pulling out the victory over a ranked opponent in Class 2A.
Tyler Fisher (126), Trevor Pettit (160) and Alex Lange (189) had falls for the Bulldogs, but the two biggets wins might have been decisions at 106 and 132. With onlytwo more bouts remaining to be contested, Albert Medlin (106) won an 11-4 decision that gave B-C a 33-24 lead, and Kyle McCollum (132) was a 7-5 sudden victory winner.
Fort Cherry 38, Washington 6: Falls by Nasier Sutton (138) and Anthony Salvini (189) sparked Fort Cherry to a 38-6 victory over Washington.
The match did not have a bout in a weight class lighter than 138.
Frazier 39, Jefferson-Morgan 34: Frazier did enough in the middle and upper weights to pull out a 39-34 victory over Jefferson-Morgan.
Jefferson-Morgan forfeited three weights classes to Frazier’s two, which also played a large role in the Commodores’ victory.
Jefferson-Morgan received falls from Chase Framelli (126), Brayland Sekura at 215 and heavyweight Jonathan Wolfe.
Frazier won each weight class from 145 through 189.