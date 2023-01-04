A string of wins in the middlweights proved to be the difference as Beth-Center pulled out a 36-33 win over Bentworth in a Class 2A Section 1 match Wednesday night.
The match was close throughout and a 10-6 win by bentworth’s Owen Ivcic (145) over Tyler Debnar gave the bearcats a 21-18 lead with five weight classes remaining.
B-C’s Zach Geletei (152) put Beth-center back in front with a third-period fall and Tyler Berish (160) followed with a fall that gave the Bulldogs a 30-21 lead.
Jayce Hundertmark (172) then pulled out a 2-1 decision win to give B-C a 15-point lead, and the Bulldogs forfeited the final two weight classes.
Burgettstown 57, West Greene 15: Six pins propelled Burgettstown to a 57-15 victory over West Greene in a Section 1 match in Class 2A.
Dylan Slovick (127), Gavin Suica (133), Joey Sentipal (139), Logan Noyes (152), Rudy Brown (160) and Jake Noyes (172) each won by fall for the Blue Devils, who are 4-0 in the section.
Burgettstown also benefited from three forfeit victories.
Josh Lampe (189) and Colin Whyte (215) had pins for the Pioneers (0-4).
Trinity 54, Chartiers Valley 18: Trinity disposed of Chartiers Valley, 54-18, in a Section 5 dual meet in Class 3A.
The Hillers (2-0, 5-0) got pins from Mickey Horn (107), Zane Garner (114), TJ Allison (127), Luke Poland (133), Blake Reihner (139), Rob Allison (152), Bodie Morgan (172) and Cael Nicolella (189).
Michael Trout (145) and Dylan Evans (160) had pins for CV,
Waynesburg 49, South Fayette 19: Waynesburg won the bottom seven weight classes to take a 49-19 victory from South Fayette in a Section 5 match in Class 3A.
Mac Church (145) and Rocco Welsh each won by fall as did Brody Evans (189) and Eli Makel (215).
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Fort Cherry 27: Jefferson-Morgan forged a 29-point lead through the first five weight classes and cruised to a 44-27 victory over visiting Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 1 match.
The match started at the 133-pound weight class and the Rockets reeled off pins by Hudson Guesman (133) and Deakyn Dehoet (139), picked up forfeits at 145 and 152, and Chase Frameli (160) was an 18-3 technical fall winner that put the Rockets in command at 29-0.
Fort Cherry won the next three bouts, including falls by Braedon Welsh (172) and Louis Ryan (215), to close to within 29-15.
J-M, however, had pins by Landon Heath (Hvy), Carson Sweeney (107) and Ronin Kramer (114) to swing the momentum back in favor of the Rockets.
Julian Moore (121) and Shawn Robertson (127) closed the match with consecutive falls for Fort Cherry.
McGuffey 57, Washington 14: McGuffey won the first four weight classes and went on to a 57-14 win over Washington in Class 2A Section 1.
Emmett Wolfe (114), Lucas Barr (127), Garrett Newman (133) and Logan Smith (215) all won by fall for McGuffey.
Joe Wilson (Hvy) had a fall in 45 seconds for Washington.
Peters Township 59, Baldwin 18:
Peters Township registered seven pins on the way to a 59-18 victory over Baldwin in a Section 6 dual meet in Class 3A.
John Whithead (107), Darius McMillon (133), AJ McGarrity (139), Noah Shratz (145), Parker Nave (189), Caleb Bebout (215) and Zack Stromock (Hvy) each won by fall for PT (2-0, 4-4).
Chris Cibrone (152) won by technical fall.
Owen Klodowski (121) and John Starusko (172) had pins for Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.