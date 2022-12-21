Wrestling stock image

Bentworth used four pins and five forfeits to defeat Washington 57-18 in a Class 2A Section 1 wrestling match Wednesday night at Wash High gymnasium.

Bentworth led 9-6 before Vitali Daniels (215) and Alex Rusilko (Hvy) each won by fall and the Bearcats followed those by picking up forfeits in four of the next five weight classes.

