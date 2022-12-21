Bentworth used four pins and five forfeits to defeat Washington 57-18 in a Class 2A Section 1 wrestling match Wednesday night at Wash High gymnasium.
Bentworth led 9-6 before Vitali Daniels (215) and Alex Rusilko (Hvy) each won by fall and the Bearcats followed those by picking up forfeits in four of the next five weight classes.
Joey Pantalo (139) and Owen Ivcic (145) also had pins for the Bearcats, who improved to 2-1 in the section.
Washington received pins from Vonnie Woods (152) and Nick Blanchette (172), the former’s fall being the fastest of the match.
Jeff-Morgan 40, West Greene 19: Jefferson-Morgan used pins by Grant Hathaway and Chase Frameli to get the best of host West Greene, 40-19 in a Class 2A Section 1 match.
Hathaway pinned Hayden Hamilton at 152 pounds and Frameli pinned Nash Bloom at 172 pounds for J-M (2-1, 3-1).
Levi Yater (139) and Parker Smith (145) had pins for the Pioneers (0-3, 0-3).
In other matches: Waynesburg was a 32-24 winner over West Allegheny in Class 3A Section 5. Also in Class 3A Section 5, Trinity routed Moon 65-6 at Hiller Hall. In Class 3A Section 3, Penn-Trafford was a 42-27 winner over Ringgold. No match details were reported by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.