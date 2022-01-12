Jefferson-Morgan, sparked by four consectuive pins in the middle weights, won its second consecutive Class 2A Section 1B match in as many nights, defeating visiting West Greene 39-21 Wednesday.
The Rockets won at McGuffey 39-21 Tuesday.
Jefferson-Morgan got off to a good start with a pin by Mason Sisler in the heavyweight bout, the first match of the night. But West Greene closed to within 15-12 before J-M strung together consecutive falls by Chase Frameli (145), Grant Hathaway (152), Johnny Gilbert (160) and Adam McAnany (172) to away to the victory.
Parker Smith (138) had the lone fall for West Greene.
Canon-McMillan 51, Trinity 21: Pins were the popular result when Canon-McMillan and Trinity met at Hiller Hall, and the Big Macs had more of them to come away with a 51-21 victory in a Class 3A Section 4A match.
Tanner Mizenko (106), Jacob Houpt (120), Andrew Binni (126), Ashten Slavick (152), Matt Furman (172) and Broxon Dean (215) had Canon-McMillan’s six falls.
T.J. Allison (113), Blake Reihner (132) and Ty Banco (heavyweight) each won by fall for Trinity.
Washington 36, South Park 29: Washington did enough in the middle weights and dominated the upper weights to defeat South Park 36-29 in a Class 2A Section 1-1A match.
Washington was able to get a pin from Nick Blanchette at 152 pounds, a key fall by Joel Rush at 215 and forfeits at 172, 189 and heavyweight. That gave the Prexies the lead at 30-29 before Conner Roberts (138) won by forfeit in the final weight class.
Beth-Center 42, Frazier 17: Beth-Center had to dig itself out of an early hole before rallying for a 42-17 victory over Frazier in Class 2A Section 1 B match.
With the match starting at 106 pounds, which favored Frazier, the Commodores bolted out to a 12-0 lead before reaching the strength of the Beth-Center lineup. The Bulldogs then strung together five consecutive bout wins, including two pins, by Tyler Fisher (138) and Tyler Berish (152). Jacob Layhue (189), Alston Csutoros (215) and Josh Deems (heavyweight) also put together consecutive falls for the Bulldogs.
Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24: Fort Cherry won five of the six bouts that were contested and defeated Chartiers-Houston 30-24 in a Class 2A Section 1-1A match.
The Rangers won by picking up 15 points from 172 pounds through heavyweight after C-H had opened the match with a forfeit at 160.
Nate Harrison (126), Braedon Welsh (172) and heavyweight Mitchell Cook each scored pins for Fort Cherry.
Brady Schuetz’s fall at 145 pounds was the only pin for the Bucs.
McGuffey 39, Bentworth 33: McGuffey squeaked past Bentworth 39-33 in a Class 2A match.
The Highlanders were sparked by pins from Isiah Dale (145), Kyle Brookman (160) and Josh Plants (189). Brookman needed only 12 seconds to record his fall.
Bentworth received falls from Max Ivcic (113), Max Weishner (152), Vitali Daniels (215) and Alex Rusilko (heavyweight). Daniels’ pin came in only 31 seconds.