Fort Cherry erased an early 18-point deficit by winning four consecutive weight classes and then dominating the lightweights, rallying for a 41-28 victory over West Greene in the Class 2A Section 1 opener Wednesday night.
The match began with West Greene getting falls from Brendan Cole (133), Levi Yater (139) and a forfeit to make the score 18-0.
Fort Cherry then got going with a pin by Nashaun Sutton (152), a decision win by Chasten McConn (160), a technical fall from Braedon Welsh (172) and Anthony Salvini’s fall at 189.
Shawn Robertson (127) had a fall for Fort Cherry and West Greene’s Brian Jackson won by pin in 27 seconds.
Burgettstown 72, Washington 6: Burgettstown, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, overpowered Washington 72-6 in the Section 1 opener for both teams.
The Blue Devils dominated by winning eight bouts via fall. Daniel Smith (114), Parker Sentipal (121), Gavin Suica (133), Logan Noyes (145), Rudy Brown (152), Jake Noyes (189), Tyler Cody (215) and heavyweight Joe Baronick had the Burgettstown pins.
The lone bout win for Washington was a second-period fall by Nick Blanchette (172).
Jeff-Morgan 48, Bentworth 24: The Rockets of Jefferson-Morgan blasted off against Bentworth, taking a 48-24 victory in Section 1 of Class 2A.
The Rockets rode five pins and two forfeits to the victory in the first bout of the season for both teams.
Connor Pinchock (114), Brenton Barnhart (152), Chase Frameli (172), Adam McAnany (215) and Landon Heath (Hvy) had pins for the Rockets.
Max Ivcic (121), Chris Vargo (127), Owen Ivcic (139) and Vitali Daniels had pins for the Bearcats.
McGuffey 51, Beth-Center 21: McGuffey had seven pins in a 51-21 victory over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 1.
Alex Medlen (107), Logan VanFredenberg (121), Garrett Newman (133), Victor Bonus (139), Brennan Mullins (152), Kyle Brookman (172), and Logan Smith (Hvy) had pins for McGuffey.
Tyler Berish (160) and Jacob Layhue. had pins for B-C.
