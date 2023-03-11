HERSHEY — It was all set and ready to go.
Mac Church and Rocco Welsh were in the finals of their respective weight class and were ready to end their scholastic careers at Waynesburg High School on top of the podium with a gold medal around their necks.
Someone forgot to tell Collin Gaj of Quakertown.
Gaj was the recipient of three penalty points on the way to a 7-1 victory over Church in the 145-pound finals. There would be no third state title for Church.
Welsh won a 9-2 decision over Matthew Furman of Canon-McMillan for the eighth consecutive time and for his second PIAA gold medal. The Waynesburg senior finished his high school career with a 160-14 record. Church came in at 152-12.
The area's try for another title was derailed when Vinny Kilkeary of Latrobe decisioned Andrew Binni of Canon-McMillan 8-5 in the 127-pound finals.
Church made it through the semifinals with a 6-0 decision over Asher Cunningham of State College, a much better start than against Gaj.
Church was penalized a point in the first two periods for poking Gaj in the eyes and a two-point penalty in the third when Church leapt over Gaj in a desperate attempt to get a takedown.
"He's a really good wrestler," Church said. "I worked my butt off this year. Regardless of the penalties, he outwrestled me."
Church managed just an escape in the six minutes.
"It's a discretionary call," said Waynesburg head coach Kyle Szewczyk. "I don't remember it ever being called before. If it has, it's been a long time. I argued it but he said that's what he saw."
Welsh used his power moves to wear down Furman and get the win. He had three takedowns in the first two periods and a 7-1 lead.
"It felt good for my last high school match," said Welsh. "We've wrestled so many times before. I stayed with the plan. If I stick to what I'm good at, I know I can pull out the win."
Furman had mixed feelings on the match.
"Disappointment, excitement, sadness but happiness. It's a wild ride of emotions," Furman said. "To get into the state finals of Pennsylvania is an incredible feeling, it's those emotions that get pushed out.
"To have a great loss against a great opponent who pushes me to my best ability is truly a wonderful thing."
Binni fell behind 7-2 in the bout, far too many points against Kilkeary, a senior who won his third state title.
"(Kilkeary) is probably the most explosive kid in this building," said Binni, making his first appearance in a state title match.
"He's a really good wrestler. But I thought as the match went on, I got back to my old self."
Binni, a junior who is two wins shy of 100 for his career, gave up three takedowns and an escape in just over a period of wrestling.
Waynesburg's Brody Evans polished off a wonderful effort by finishing third in 189-pound weight class. Evans won a 3-1 decision over Hadyn Packer of Jersey Shore.
Evans' teammate, Eli Makel, finished fourth after a 3-1 loss to John Pardo of Kennet in the 215-pound weight class.
Blake Reihner's run for Trinity end with a fifth-place finish after a 3-2 victory over Connor Saylor of Hickory. Reihner's teammate, heavyweight Ty Banco, took sixth place following a 2-1 loss to Joey Schneck of Pine-Richland.
Other area wrestlers who failed to place were Chris Cibrone (152) of Peters Township; Jake Conroy (189) of Ringgold; and Tanner Mizenko (107) of Canon-McMilln.
