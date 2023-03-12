Vargo

Chris Vargo of Bentworth, left, rides Cooper Hornack of Burrell during the second period of their 127-pound final in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championship Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Vargo lost a 2-1 decision.

HERSHEY — What took five minutes to build in this wrestling bout, came crashing down in the final minute. What was left was a 2-1 loss by Chris Vargo in the fifth meeting between the Bentworth junior and Burrell's Cooper Hornack.

Hornack got a takedown with 1:00 left in the 127-pound finals of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Sports Editor

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

