HERSHEY — What took five minutes to build in this wrestling bout, came crashing down in the final minute. What was left was a 2-1 loss by Chris Vargo in the fifth meeting between the Bentworth junior and Burrell's Cooper Hornack.
Hornack got a takedown with 1:00 left in the 127-pound finals of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center Saturday afternoon.
Vargo was trying to become the third wrestling champion from Bentworth and first since Francis Mizia won the 160-pound title in 2012. Bentworth's other state championship came from heavyweight C.J. Wonsettler in 2002. Wonsettler has the distinction of being the last Class 2A wrestler to win a state title in the Hersheypark Arena. The venue for this event was switched to the Giant Center in 2003.
Hornack became the 11th state champion and 10th individual champion for Burrell.
"I looked at it (on film) again and I thought it was questionable, but that's wrestling," said Bentworth head coach Mike Shrader of Hornack's takedown. "It's wrestling. It's why you take a chance.
"My heart aches for (Vargo) because I know how hard he works. He carries a load himself and for everybody else. For us, it's just a pleasure to coach him."
Vargo was sobbing in the hallway of Giant Center after the match.
The bout started in Vargo's favor. After a scoreless first period, Hornack won the flip and chose down. Vargo rode him out for the second period and got an escape seven seconds into the third. Hornack appeared defeated but with 1:00 left in the match, Hornack laced Vargo's inside leg and wrapped his arm around Vargo's upper body, called a Merkle, for the match-clinching takedown.
The takedown came in front of the Burrell coaches seats.
"It was pretty close." said Burrell head coach Josh Shields. "I thought it was pretty clear. Their coaches were farther away and it was a tight match so they had to protest that call. It was pretty clear."
This was the fifth meeting between Vargo and Hornack. The two met twice last year with Vargo winning in the WPIAL finals and Hornack beating Vargo in the state consolation matches. This year, Hornack defeated Vargo in the WPIAL finals and Vargo returning the favor in the Southwest Regional tournament.
"It's hard wrestling someone three times in a year," Shields said. "Vargo is a very good wrestler. He's tough to score on and he's really good on top."
The area had four placewinners in Class 2A including Vargo.
Braedon Welsh of Fort Cherry fell, 5-2, to Waylon Weher of St. Mary's in the 172-pound weight class. Vitali Daniels of Bentworth was shut out, 3-0, by Dan Church of Fort Leboeuf at 215 pounds and Joe Baronick of Burgettstown lost a 2-1 decision to Gavin Thompson of Brockway at heavyweight.
Area wrestlers unable to place were Owen Ivcic (139) of Bentworth; Tyler Berish (152) of Beth-Center; Parker (114) and Joey Sentipal (139) and Gaven Suica (133) of Burgettstown; Lucas Barr (121) of McGuffey; and Jessie Orbin (172) and Jorden Williams (114) of Chartiers-Houston.
Faith Christian won the team title and freshman Adam Waters of Faith Christian, who won the 172-pound title, was named Outstanding Wrestler.
