The Powerade Wrestling Tournament has a new date.
Instead of its original Dec. 28-29 date, the tournament will take place Jan. 29-30. The site hasn’t changed. It’s still the Monroeville Convention Center.
“That weekend is the last one before the team tournament,” said Vulcano.
Vulcano is sending out survey sheets to the schools that committed to the tournament to see if they are still interested in participating.
“We’re going to lose some schools, we’re going to get some schools back,” said Vulcano. “Right now, we stand at about 50 schools.”
The original date for the Powerade Tournament was outside the parameters of Gov. Wolf’s pause for high school sports, among other things, because of the Coronavirus spread. The Govenor eliminated all winter sports activities until Jan. 4.
The possibility exists that Gov. Wolf could extend the shutdown or allow competitions to finally start up on Jan. 4.
Because most of the other tournaments in the region were postponed, Powerade had a pretty open opportunity to reschedule.
“We’re waiting to see what hapens come Jan. 4,” Vulcano said. “People are still waiting to see what’s going to happen.”
Vulcano said he has to work with capacity limits for the event. The tournament might be held without fans because of the limits.
“At least the kids will get to wrestle,” said Vulcano.
This is the second major change for the tournament in less than a month. The site was changed from Canon-McMillan High School to Monroeville Convention Center to accommodate more people.
Other tournaments, such as the Chartiers-Houston Invitational and the Eastern Area at Gateway, both on Dec. 11 and 12, the Ironman on Dec. 11, Beast of the East on Dec. 18, the King of the Mountain on Dec. 18, West Mifflin on Dec. 28, the Burgettstown, Allegheny County Coaches and Tri-County Athletic Directors’ tournaments were canceled.