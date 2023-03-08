Preliminary and first round pairings for the PIAA Class AA
wrestling championships which begin Thursday at the Giant Center in
Hershey. Wrestlers' names are followed by school, regional finish, grade
and record. (x-denotes returning champion).
Preliminary Round
107 - Jacob Sombronski, United (SW-5, Jr., 30-5) vs. Manny
Stoltzfus, Montgomery (NE-4, Fr., 38-16); Chase Homan, Hamburg (SE-4,
Fr., 38-7) vs. Caleb Hummel, Philipsburg-Osceola (SW-6, Fr., 36-9);
Mason Beatty, Mount Union (SW-4, Sr., 36-8) vs. Roman Polcha, Newport
(SE-6, So., 31-13); Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley (NW-4, So., 21-7) vs.
Jeffrey Spofford, Conwell-Egan (SE-5, So., 36-7).
114 - Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown (SW-5, Jr., 45-5) vs. Waylon
Waite, Reynolds (NW-4, Fr., 30-13); Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon (SE-4,
Fr., 43-12) vs. Easton Mull, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6, So., 32-9); Jorden
Williams, Chartiers-Houston (SW-4, Jr., 29-11) vs. Brayden Hartranft,
Berks Catholic (SE-6, So., 42-7); Chase Shaner, Hughesville (NE-4, So.,
37-12) vs. Kevin Bagnell, Conwell-Egan (SE-5, 31-4).
121 - Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge (SW-5, Sr., 34-10) vs.
Sebastian Chiesa, Northwestern (NW-4, Sr., 33-9); Gunnar Maciejewski,
Berks Catholic (SE-4, Fr., 39-11) vs. Sean Cain, Mount Pleasant (SW-6,
Sr., 31-14); Lucas Barr, McGuffey (SW-4, Fr., 39-10) vs. Mikhail
Hartranft, Catasauqua (SE-6, Jr., 33-14); Matthew Almedina, Mid Valley
(NE-4, Fr., 31-9) vs. Cooper Feltman, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-5, So.,
24-18).
127 - Thanyal Miller, North Star (SW-6, Sr., 29-13) vs. Collin
Ramsay, Pen Argyl (SE-4, Fr., 28-7); Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge (SW-4,
Sr., 34-8) vs. Gavyn Kelton, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-6, Fr., 22-18);
Alex Rueberger, Sharpsville (NW-4, Jr., 36-11) vs. Marvin Armistead,
Berks Catholic (SE-5, Jr., 42-5); Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain (NE-4,
Jr., 30-11) vs. Anthony Orlandini, Montour (SW-5, Jr., 40-13).
133 - John Samy, Salisbury Township (SE-6, Sr., 35-9) vs. Gaven
Suica, Burgettstown (SW-4, Jr., 41-11); Dylan Granahan, Benton (NE-4,
Sr., 38-10) vs. Noah Doi, Camp Hill (SE-5, So., 32-4); Conner
Reszkowski, Cranberry (NW-4, So., 30-11) vs. Colten Shunk, Penns Valley
(SW-5, Jr., 31-8); John Haubert, Palisades (SE-4, So., 30-10) vs. Mason
Weyant, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6, Jr., 24-18).
139 - Cameron Mingee, Littlestown (SE-5, Jr., 34-6) vs. Ben
Reynolds, St. Mary's (NW-4, So., 16-11); Ethan Kolb, Benton (NE-4, Sr.,
38-11) vs. Landon Ulderich, Berlin Brothersvalley (SW-5, Sr., 34-13);
Tyler Morrison, West Perry (SE-4, So., 41-9) vs. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth
(SW-6, Fr., 36-14); Niko Ferra, Burrell (SW-4, Sr., 41-10) vs. Ian
Vitalo, Schuylkill Valley (SE-6, So., 37-3).
145 - Gage Long, Bellefonte (SW-5, Sr., 40-13) vs. Travis
Riefenstahl, Saucon Valley (SE-4, Sr., 13-5); Gage Wentzel,
Montoursville (NE-4, Fr., 40-11) vs. Jonah Erdely, Frazier (SW-6, Fr.,
36-10); Logan Richey, Quaker Valley (SW-4, Sr., 33-14) vs. Gavin Fehr,
Catasauqua (SE-5, Sr., 39-7); Jaden Wehler, St. Mary's (NW-4, So.,
27-11) vs. Joey Ney, Biglerville (SE-6, Jr., 35-13).
152 - Kaden Barnhart, River Valley (SW-5, Jr., 34-11) vs. Keegan
Ramsay, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-4, So., 25-15); Ayden Hunsinger,
Wyalusing (NE-4, So., 36-9) vs. Samuel Albright, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6,
Sr., 30-9); Tyler Berish, Beth-Center (SW-4, Sr., 37-4) vs. Carmine
Lenzi, Berks Catholic (SE-5, So., 41-10); Reece Bechakas, Kane (NW-4,
Jr., 32-7) vs. Kobe Moore, Camp Hill (SE-6, Jr., 34-6).
160 - Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan (SW-6, Jr., 33-9) vs. Luke
Fugazzotto, Northwestern Lehigh (SE-4, Fr., 35-8) vs. Chase Brandebura,
Carlynton (SW-4, Sr., 36-7) vs. Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley (SE-6, So.,
24-13) vs. Vito Gentile, Reynolds (NW-4, So., 30-15) vs. Joseph Lapenna,
Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-5, Jr., 18-10); Evan Brokenshire, Benton
(NE-4, So., 35-10) vs. Ezra Masood, Tussey Mountain (SW-5, So., 12-3).
172 - Shamere Davenport, Belmont Charter (SE-6, Jr., 29-13) vs.
Robbie Schneider, Lackawanna Trail (NE-4, Sr., (39-2); Jessie Orbin,
Chartiers-Houston (SW-4, Sr., 39-10) vs. Daniel Haubert, Palisades
(SE-5, Jr., 37-7); Brock Covell, Titusville (NW-4, Sr., 35-8) vs. Tommy
Cohenour, Southern Huntingdon (SW-6, Jr., 33-6); Gabe Davis, Berks
Catholic (SE-4, Jr., 40-8) vs. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell (SW-5, So., 39-12).
189 - Quade Boden, West Perry (SE-6, So., 32-17) vs. Cale Bastian,
Milton (NE-4, Jr., 30-12); Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center (SW-4, Jr., 38-11)
vs. Lucas Miller, Northwestern Lehigh (SE-5, Sr., 33-10); Ryan Welka,
Fort LeBoeuf (NW-4, Jr., 22-10) vs. Nick Presnell, Chestnut Ridge (SW-6,
Sr., 25-15); Jason Singer, Faith Christian (SE-4, Fr., 32-10) vs.
Britton Spangle, Glendale (SW-5, Sr., 35-11).
215 - Tucker Paynter, Trinity (SE-5, Jr., 38-7) vs. Miska Young,
Port Allegany (NW-4, Jr., 31-6); Ryan Weidner, Mount Carmel (NE-4, Jr.,
29-7) vs. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem (SW-5, Sr., 38-7); Jared
Blobe, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-4, Sr., 32-12) vs. Kollin Brungart,
Penns Valley (SW-6, Sr., 31-9); Dylan Pitzer, Mount Pleasant (SW-4, Fr.,
33-10) vs. Chad Beller, Catasauqua (SE-6, Jr., 38-9).
285 - Brad Miller, River Valley (SW-6, Sr., 31-13) vs. Wilson
Spires, General McLane (NW-4, Sr., 24-8); Charles Sheppard, Hamburg
(SE-4, Sr., 40-11) vs. Joey Baronick, Burgettstown (SW-5, Jr., 37-12);
Bruce Hartman, Berwick (NE-4, Sr. 36-7) vs. Justis Troutman, Tri Valley
(SE-6, Sr., 33-10); Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks (SW-4, Sr., 36-4)
vs. Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin (SE-5, Sr., 36-7).
First Round
107 - Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon (SE-1, So., 44-0) vs.
Sombronski/Stoltzfus winner; Antonio Boni, Central Valley (SW-3, Fr.,
31-4) vs. Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern (NW-2, So., 33-5); Cameron Baker,
Burrell (SW-2, Fr., 38-9) vs. Steven Willis, Corry (NW-3, Fr., 38-11);
Gage Swank, Muncy (NE-1, Fr., 37-9) vs. Homan/Hummel winner; Dalton
Wenner, Cranberry (NW-1, Fr., 31-3) vs. Beatty/Polcha winner; Aristotel
Bobotas, Montoursville (NE-3, Fr., 37-9) vs. William Detar, Trinity
(SE-2, Fr., 37-2); Seth Kolb, Benton (NE-2, So., 33-9) vs. Kole
Davidheiser, Faith Christian (SE-3, Fr., 30-9); Dominic Deputy, Chestnut
Ridge (SW-1, Fr., 37-3) vs. Coriaty/Spofford winner.
114 - Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-1, Jr., 43-3) vs.
Sentipal/Waite winner; Josef Garshnick, United (SW-3, Fr., 39-5) vs.
Cole Patrick, Wyalusing (NE-2, Fr., 36-11); Nico Fanella, Indiana (SW-2,
So., 31-4) vs. Jace Gessner, Lewisburg (NE-3, Sr., 28-9); Weston
Pisarchick, Brockway (NW-1, Jr., 27-0) vs. Wolford/Mull winner; Colton
Wade, Sullivan County (NE-1, So., 38-3) vs. Williams/Hartranft winner;
Aiden Beimel, St. Mary's (NW-3, So., 35-8) vs. Mason McLendon,
Susquenita (SE-2, Sr., 31-4); Carter Beck, Saegertown (NW-2, So., 34-3)
vs. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley (SE-3, So., 41-11); Landon Bainey, West
Branch (SW-1, Jr., 42-1) vs. Shaner/Badnell hitter.
121 - Gauge Botero, Faith Christian (SE-1, So., 39-2) vs.
Holderbaum/Chiesa winner; Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley (SW-3, Jr., 36-3)
vs. x-Branden Wentzel, Montoursville (NE-2, Sr., 36-9); Gideon Bracken,
United (SW-2, So., 34-6) vs. Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian
(NE-3, Fr., 42-6); Hudson Hohman, Grove City (NW-1, Fr., 31-7) vs.
Maciejewski/Cain winner; Brandt Harer, Montgomery (NE-1, Fr., 42-1) vs.
Barr/Hartranft winner; Elijah Brosius, Cranberry (NW-3, So., 30-10) vs.
Jackson Rush, West Perry (SE-2, So., 37-4); Jake Bennett, Fort LeBoeuf
(NW-2, Jr., 36-12) vs. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley (SE-3, So., 42-8);
Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area (SW-1, Jr., 29-1) vs. Almedina/Feltman winner.
127 - Chris Vargo, Bentworth (SW-1, Jr., 39-2) vs. Miller/Ramsay
winner; Cole Householder, Brookville (NW-3, So., 35-6) vs. David
Kennedy, Montoursville (NE-2, So., 37-11); Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area
(NW-2, Jr., 36-3) vs. Tyler Ulrich, Warrior Run (NE-3, Fr., 38-9);
Arment Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian (SE-1, Fr., 26-5) vs. Burkett/Kelton
winner; Matthew Smith, Midd-West (NE-1, So., 35-6) vs.
Ruenberger/Armistead winner; Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs
(SE-3, 39-5) vs. Cooper Hornack, Burrell (SW-2, Jr., 39-6); Steven
Harris, Conwell-Egan (SE-2, Jr., 36-5) vs. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area
(SW-3, Sr., 36-6); Cyrus Hurd, North East (NW-1, So., 21-3) vs.
Baumert/Orlandini winner.
133 - x-Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area (NE-1, Sr., 39-1) vs. Samy/Suica
winner; Brody Beck, Cambridge Springs (NW-3, Jr., 34-9) vs. Blain
Puchalsky, West Perry (SE-2, Jr., 27-9); Chase Bell, Reynolds (NW-2,
Jr., 29-11) vs. Mason Wagner, Faith Christian (SE-3, Fr., 37-8); Peter
Chacon, Montour (SW-1, Sr., 39-5) vs. Granahan/Doi winner; Charlie
Robson, Conwell-Egan (SE-1, Jr., 37-3) vs. Reszkowski/Shunk winner;
Kross Cassidy, Bedford (SW-3, Fr., 32-1) vs. x-Scott Johnson, Muncy
(NE-2, Sr., 32-6); Jamison Poklembo, Mount Pleasant (SW-2, Jr., 37-6)
vs. Conner Heckman, Midd-West (NE-3, Sr., 36-3); JoJo Przybycien, Fort
LeBoeuf (NW-1, Jr., 41-6) vs. Haubert/Weyant winner.
139 - Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area (NE-1, So., 37-4) vs.
Mingee/Reynolds winner; Jackson Albert, Saucon Valley (SE-3, So., 40-12)
vs. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center (SW-2, Sr., 39-6); Bryson Vaughn, Notre
Dame-Green Pond (SE-2, Sr., 34-11) vs. Taylor Smith, Juniata (SW-3, Sr.,
35-6); Brady Collins, Clearfield (NW-1, So., 35-3) vs. Kolb/Underich
winner; Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown (SW-1, Sr., 43-6) vs. Morrison/Ivcic
winner; Dane Wenner, Cranberry (NW-3, So., 35-9) vs. Reagan Milheim,
Warrior Run (NE-2, Fr., 45-4); Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry (NW-2, Jr.,
36-5) vs. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia (NE-3, Jr., 25-8); Chase
Hontz, Faith Christian (SE-1, So., 35-9) vs. Ferra/Vitalo winner.
145 - Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run (NE-1, Sr., 45-3) vs.
Long/Reifenstahl winner; Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center (SW-3, Sr., 36-9)
vs. Gunnar Gage, Cambridge Springs (NW-2, Sr., 35-6); Calan Bollman,
Chestnut Ridge (SW-2, Sr., 32-9) vs. Nik Fegert, Curwensville (NW-3,
Sr., 30-12); Vince Bouzakis, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-1, So., 42-7) vs.
Wentzel/Erdely winner; Cody Hamilton, Grove City (NW-1, So., 35-2) vs.
Richey/Fehr winner; Ryan Lawler, Bishop McDevitt (SE-3, So., 35-7) vs.
Chase Burke, Benton (NE-2, Sr., 35-11); Max Stein, Faith Christian
(SE-2, So., 37-8) vs. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (NE-3,
Sr., 38-3); Trent Hoover, Penn Cambria (SW-1, Jr., 38-2) vs. Wehler/Ney
winner.
152 - x-Conner Harer, Montgomery (NE-1, Jr., 45-1) vs.
Barnhart/Ramsay loser; Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell (SW-3, Jr., 34-9) vs.
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville (NW-2, Jr., 35-8); Ryan Celaschi, Frazier
(SW-2, So., 34-6) vs. Story Buchanan, Girard (NW-3, Jr., 38-1); Cael
Weidemoyer, Faith Christian (SE-1, Fr., 32-3) vs. Hunsinger/Albright
winner; Steffan Lynch, North East (NW-1, Sr., 29-5) vs. Berish/Lenzi
loser; Nolen Zeigler, West Perry (SE-3, Sr., 35-7) vs. Cameron Milheim,
Warrior Run (NE-2, So., 41-7); Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley (SE-2,
Sr., 46-6) vs. Max Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail (NE-3, Sr., 41-4); Ty Watson,
Penns Valley (SW-1, Jr., 36-4) vs. Bechakas/Moore winner.
160 - x-Grant MacKay, Laurel (SW-1, Sr., 43-1) vs.
Frameli/Fugazzotto winner; Chance Kimmy, General McLane (NW-3, Jr.,
39-11) vs. Alex Hoffman, Milton (NE-2, Jr., 32-8); Collin Hearn,
Conneaut Area (NW-2, Sr., 34-5) vs. Chase Wenrich, Lewisburg (NE-3, So.,
28-12); Jagger Gray, Trinity (SE-1, Sr., 39-3) vs. Brandebura/Rohn
winner; Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail (NE-1, Sr., 40-2) vs.
Gentile/Lapenna winner; Justice Hockenberry-Folk, West Perry (SE-3, Sr.,
33-7) vs. Zeke Dubler, Glendale (SW-2, Sr., 39-4); Luke Sugalski, Faith
Christian (SE-2, So., 25-7) vs. Andrew McMonagle, Huntingdon (SW-3, Jr.,
37-5); Hunter Hohman, Grove City (NW-1, Jr., 39-1) vs.
Brokenshire/Masood winner.
172 - Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area (SW-1, So., 39-3) vs.
Davenport/Schneider winner; Waylon Wehler, St. Mary's (NW-3, Sr., 35-4)
vs. x-Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-Green Pond (SE-2, Sr., 38-7); Jalen
Wagner, Reynolds (NW-2, Sr., 33-4) vs. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt
(SE-3, So., 31-7); Caden Finck, Montgomery (NE-1, Jr., 43-6) vs.
Orbin/Haubert winner; Adam Waters, Faith Christian (SE-1, Fr., 40-1) vs.
Covell/Cohenour winner; Mason Higley, Towanda (NE-3, So., 39-7) vs. Kyle
Scott, Tyrone (SW-2, Fr., 33-9); Cole Shupp, Warrior Run (NE-2, Jr.,
32-16) vs. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry (SW-3, So., 41-4); Conner
McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-1, Jr., 40-7) vs. Davis/Lacinski winner.
189 - x-Rune Lawrence, Frazier (SW-1, Jr., 41-3) vs. Boden/Bastian
winner; Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield (NW-3, Jr., 35-6) vs. Jacob
Jones, Saucon Valley (SE-2, Sr. 43-5); Magnus Lloyd, General McLane
(NW-2, Jr., 29-8) vs. Jacob Scheib, Tri Valley (SE-3, Sr., 33-4); Paul
Renner, Honesdale (NE-1, Sr., 34-10) vs. Layhue/Miller winner; Jake
Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt (SE-1, Sr., 35-5) vs. Welka/Presnell winner;
Kaden Rodarmel, Loyalsock (NE-3, Jr., 35-3) vs. Rowan Holmes, Somerset
(SW-2, So., 31-4); Jacob Bobersky, Benton (NE-2, Sr., 27-11) vs. Josh
Ryan, Mount Union (SW-3, So., 38-9); Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville
(NW-1, Sr., 35-4) vs. Singer/Spangle winner.
215 - Austin Johnson, Muncy (NE-1, So., 35-0) vs. Paynter/Young
winner; Dante Burns, Conwell-Egan (SE-3, Jr., 37-5) vs. Grant Mathias,
Berlin Brothersvalley (SW-2, Sr., 38-7); Mark Effendian, Faith Christian
(SE-2, Fr., 38-11) vs. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth (SW-3, Jr., 32-9);
Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf (NW-1, Sr., 41-6) vs. Weidner/McChesney
winner; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley (SW-1, Jr., 35-4) vs.
Blobe/Brungart winner; Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry (NW-3, Sr., 35-5)
vs. Seth Ross, Lackawanna Trail (NE-2, Sr., 36-3); Abraham Keep, Girard
(NW-2, Sr., 35-3) vs. Cole Yonkin, Montoursville (NE-3, Jr., 35-11);
Brody Kline, Berks Catholic (SE-1, Jr., 41-4) vs. Pitzer/Beller winner.
285 - x-Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt (SE-1, Sr., 33-2) vs.
Miller/Spires winner; Andrew Wolfe, Benton (NE-3, Sr., 34-9) vs. Braden
Ewing, Tyrone (SW-2, Jr., 32-8); Mason Nelson, Canton (NE-2, Sr., 18-7)
vs. Daniel Williams, Glendale (SW-3, Fr., 39-8); Carson Neely, Port
Allegany (NW-1, So., 33-0) vs. Sheppard/Baronick winner; Gunner
Singleton, Huntingdon (SW-1, Sr., 42-3) vs. Hartman/Troutman winner;
Gavin Thompson, Brockway (NW-3, Sr., 33-7) vs. Aiden Compton, Notre
Dame-Green Pond (SE-2, Sr., 39-9); Mike Mazurek, Sharon (NW-2, Sr.,
32-2) vs. Owen Reber, Berks Catholic (SE-3, Jr., 36-11); Emmanuel
Ulrich, Mifflinburg (NE-1, Sr., 30-0) vs. Flaherty/Wentzel winner.
