The PIAA’s board of directors unanimously approved the reduction in wrestling weight classes, from 14 to 13, during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
As for the future of football and other fall sports, no action was taken or guidance given, which means preseason workouts are to continue as planned.
The wrestling change modifies Rule 4-4-1 of the National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook and will take effect in the 2020-21 season, which is set to begin Dec. 11.
Weight classes for the season will be 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285 pounds.
The 13 weights make it easier to break ties in dual meets but the immediate impact should be seen with fewer forfeits, which has been a significant trouble spot in recent years, especially at the Class AA level.
“This is going to help the sport,” said Canon-McMillan athletic director Frank Vulcano, who is head of the WPIAL wrestling steering committee.
Vulcano said coaches he spoke with were split on the reduction in weight classes.
“It depends on who you talk to,” he said. “Coaches who have teams that can field full lineups were against it. Coaches with teams that can’t fill a lineup like it. Coaches look at what’s best for their program, but I’d say that 95 percent of dual meets didn’t have two teams with full lineups.
“I understand why people wouldn’t like this, because it’s a loss of an opportunity for some wrestlers … but I think it’s going to be more competitive with less forfeits.”
The last change to the weight classes was in 2012.
Many high school football coaches and fans were eager to see if the PIAA would announce any new guidelines for football. Heat acclimation practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 10 with first scrimmages set for Aug. 22 and Week Zero games scheduled for Aug. 28.
No dates have been altered by the PIAA for any of its fall sports.
“The PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth,” the PIAA stated in a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon.
“Our focus is the health and safety of our student-athletes, which is paramount in moving forward. Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness, which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student-athletes.
“The PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change.”
The PIAA board decided to reconvene fall sports steering committees to review “return to play” specifics for each sport. The strategic planning committee will meet July 28 to review the current climate and recommendations provided by the fall sports steering committees. The full PIAA board will meet July 29 to review all items and take action, if necessary.