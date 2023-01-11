Trinity remained unbeaten with a 52-13 victory over South Fayette in Class 3A Section 5 on Wednesday at Hiller Hall.
The Hillers won all but three weigh classes, including a first-period fall by Ty Banco that was the heavyweight’s 100th career victory.
Frank Fedorchak (114), Adam Watson (160), Bodie Morgan (172), Nick Fedorchak (189) and Mason Kraeer (215) also won by fall for Trinity. The Hillers dominated the upper weights after South Fayette opened the match with a major decision by Domenic Olistro at 145. Trinity scored 34 points in the next six bouts.
South Fayette’s Brock Dennison (107) won by fall.
Jefferso0n-Morgan 42, Washington 33: Jefferson-Morgan took advantage of five costly forfeits by Washington to defeat the Prexies 42-33 in Class 2A Section 1.
Ronin Kramer (114) and Adam McAnany (189) won by fall for the Rockets, which combined with the forfeits was all J-M needed.
Washington won five of the seven bouts that were contested. The Prexies received pins from Caleb Patton (127), Vonnie Woods (139), Luke Bryner (145) and Joel Rush (215).
Burgettstown 57, Fort Cherry 12: Burgettstown remained undefeated in Class 2A, Section 1 and did nothing to hurt its No. 1 ranking in the Observer-Reporter Wrestling Rankings by defeating Fort Cherry, 57-12.
Notching pins for the Blue Devils, who are 5-0 in the section, were Dan Smith (114), Parker Sentipal (121), Dylan Slovick (127), Gavin Suica (133), Joey Sentipal (139), Rudy Brown and heavyweight Joe Baronick.
Braeden Welsh (172) had a pin for Fort Cherry (1-4, 4-6).
Beth-Center 37, West Greene 33: Beth-Center got some clutch wins in some key spots to take a 37-33 victory from West Greene in Section 1 of a Class 2A meet.
Rylan McCollum got a 6-3 decision over Brice Smith at 127, Pablo Bautista pinned Levi Yeater in 5:28 at 139 pounds and Zach Geletti decisioned Josh Archer, 12-3, at 152 to save the day for Beth-Center (4-1, 6-4), which needs one win in its last two dual meets to get into the WPIAL Team Tournament.
Parker Smith upset top-ranked Tyler Debnar 11-4 at 145 for West Greene. Nash Bloom (172) and Colin Whyte had pins for the Pioneers.
Jacob Layhue (189) had a pin for Beth-Center.
