Ty Banco

Mark Marietta/For the Observerr-Reporter

Trinity High School’s Ty Banco emerges from his 100th career individual wrestling victory Wednesday night in the Hillers’ triumph over South Fayette.

Trinity remained unbeaten with a 52-13 victory over South Fayette in Class 3A Section 5 on Wednesday at Hiller Hall.

The Hillers won all but three weigh classes, including a first-period fall by Ty Banco that was the heavyweight’s 100th career victory.

