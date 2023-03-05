Mac Church and Rocco Welsh joined an exclusive group of Waynesburg High School wrestlers Saturday at the WPIAL Class 3A Tournament, held at Canon-McMillan High School.

The dynamic duo became the sixth and seventh wrestlers in Waynesburg’s rich history to wrestle in the WPIAL finals four consecutive years.

