FREDERICKTOWN – Burgettstown left no doubt who is the class of the WPIAL 2A Section 1 was Wednesday night when the Blue Devils defeated beth-Center 34-23 to win the section team tournament.
After splitting the first two bouts, Burgettstown seemed to take momentum after a 3-2 overtime victory by Joseph Baronick (285).
“Momentum is big in these big matches,” Burgettstown head coach Joe Vigliotti said. “We’ll see where the seeding hits us and look to win a WPIAL title.”
Following the win by Baronick, the Blue Devils rattle off four consecutive victories by Darius Simmons (106), Parker Sentipal (113), Dylan Slovick (120), Gaven Suica (126) to seize control.
Rudy Brown (138) and D.J. Slovick (172) also recorded victories for the Blue Devils.
“We’ve been here before,” Vigliotti said. “It’s nothing but respect for Beth-Center. I definitely lost some sleep over that match.”
Beth-Center picked up a win from Tyler Debnar (160), a fall from Alston Csutoros (189) and Tyler Berish (152) and Trevor Pettit (160) won by forfeit.
Burgettstown, 56-18
Despite back-to-back pins by Mason Sisler (285) and Ronin Kramer (106) for Jefferson-Morgan, the Rockets were no match for the Burgettstown, which rolled to a 56-18 victory in the WPIAL 2A Section 1 Team Tournament.
Burgettstown picked up falls by Joseph Sentipal (138), Rudy Brown (145), D.J. Slovick (172) and Anthony Lancos (160), all but the latter came within the first period.
The Blue Devils won three matches by forfeit and Gaven Suica (132) won 15-0 securing a technical fall.
Beth-Center, 54-18
Beth-Center took control of the match behind two key falls by Alston Csutoros (189) and Josh Deems (285) and secured a 54-18 win over Fort Cherry..
In a losing effort the Rangers recorded falls by Mitchell Cook (215) and Shawn Robertson (106).
The Bulldogs received six wins via forfeit and the Rangers received one.