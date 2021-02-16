ROGERSVILLE – Revenge can come in all sizes.
This one was wrapped up in a 160-pound body.
For Trevor Pettit, his revenge came in the Subsection 1B Tournament at West Greene High School.
Pettit lost to Bentworth’s Owen Petrisek earlier in the season.
Pettit got a measure of revenge and ended Petrisek’s season Tuesday night.
Pettit was one of six wrestlers from Beth-Center to advance, five from first-place finishes. Grabbing first place were Pettit, Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (145) and Alston Csutoros (189).
“I lost to Petrisek earlier in the season. I was up 1-0 and got double-legged to my back,” said Pettit. “I finally got some payback.”
Beth-Center head coach Gary Welsh said Pettit is wrestling at a high level. He ran his record to 18-3 with the three victories.
“Between him, Owen Petrisek and Rocco Ferraro, that’s a pretty good group at 160 for a subsection.”
Beth-Center advanced six of nine wrestlers.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do but we definitely took a step in the right direction,” said Welsh.
West Greene had two first-placers in Seth Burns at 106 and Nash Bloom at 152. Frazier had two wrestlers finish in first place: Jake Thomas (113) and Rune Lawrence (172).
Tasso Makripodis (heavyweight) took first for McGuffey and Chase Frameli won at 126 for Jefferson-Morgan.
Chris Vargo (113) and Vitali Daniels (heavyweight) advanced for Bentworth.
The tournament used a round robin format to determine the top two place finishers in each weight class.
The number of rounds was determined by the number of wrestlers weighed into that weight class.
For example, if only two wrestlers weigh in at a weight class, then only one round is needed to determine the qualifiers. if all six wrestlers enter the weight, then more rounds are needed.
“I sort of like this format,” said Pettit. “It gives you a lot of matches to wrestle than before to make up for the matches you lost earlier in the season. It’s going to be a lot harder to make it to state.”
Rocco Ferraro, a 160-pound senior, notched his 100th career victory with a pin in 33 seconds of Noah Walls of West Greene.
“I was worried with the COVID stuff going around that I wouldn’t make it,” said Ferraro.
Ethan Barr and Nate Yagle each got their 100th career win last season.
Ferraro lost an 8-2 decision to Trevor Pettit of Beth-Center before sticking Walls.
“Pettit and I always have tough matches,” said Ferraro. “He just got the better of me.”
Ferraro received a commemorative plate to celebrate the accomplishment.
Later, Ferraro eliminated Owen Petrisek of Bentworth with a 5-3 overtime decision at 160 Tuesday.