McGuffey advanced to the WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament semifinals by winning two matches Wednesday night on their home mat.
McGuffey routed Ellwood City 63-17 in the opening round and then did enough in the middle and upper weights to beat Elizabeth Forward 44-33 in the quarterfinals.
McGuffey led 30-5 against Ellwood City and cruised home from there. Against EF, the Highlanders trailed 27-20 after nine bouts before making a late charge. Kyle Brookman (132 pounds) got McGuffey going with a first-period fall, which was followed by Nate Yagle’s 43-second pin that put the Highlanders ahead 32-27. Rocco Ferraro added to the lead with a pin in 1:10.
Garrett Boone (195) and Beau Bergles (113) also won by fall for the Highlanders against EF.
Beth-Center splits: Tyler Berish won a 4-0 decision in the final bout of the match, breaking a tie and giving Beth-Center a 34-31 victory over Southmoreland in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament at Burrell.
Beth-Center lost to top-seeded Burell in the quarterfinals, 58-15.
The Bulldogs had to win the final five weight classes to defeat Southmoreland after the Scotties built a 31-12 lead.
Davis Stepp (106) started the comeback with a first-period fall and Joe Holmes (113) won a 7-3 decision. After a forfeit, the Southmoreland lead was down to 31-27. Tyler Fisher then tied the match with an 11-2 major decision over Austin Hunker at 126, setting the stage for Berish’s clinching victory.