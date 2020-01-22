ROGERSVILLE – The Fort Cherry High School wrestling team secured a spot in next week’s WPIAL Class AA Team Tournament by winning a fifth-place match in section, 42-33, over West Greene on Wednesday night.
The Rangers scored points in chunks, getting five pins and a forfeit.
West Greene picked up 30 of its points via forfeits.
Julian Moore (120), Nasier Sutton (138), Jacob Tkach (145), Layton Sturgeon (160) and Christian Illig (Hvy) each won by fall for Fort Cherry.
Pairings for the Team Tournament will be released by the WPIAL on Thursday. The tournament is scheduled to begin Monday.
In Class AAA Section 2, Peters Township lost a pair of matches. The Indians fell to Connellsville 59-13 in their opener. They then lost to host Mt. Lebanon, 46-33.
Peters Township still qualifies for the WPIAL team tournament next week.