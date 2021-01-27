Trinity wasted no time in building a big lead, saw South Fayette battled back to make it close, then the Hillers finished with a flurry for a 45-24 victory Wednesday night.
Trinity won each of the first five weight classes, including a match-opening pin by Bodie Morgan at 152. Two forfeits around a decision victory by Steven Stewart (172) was followed by heavyweight Tyson Brophy’s fall in only 58 seconds, giving the Hillers a commanding 27-0 lead.
South Fayette pulled to within 27-18 after a forfeit and pins by Jonathan Baiano (106) and James Anderson (113) but that was as close as the Lions could get.
Blake Reihner (126), Micah Finley (138) and Andrew Gonzales (145) gave Trinity pins in three of the final four bouts. Dominic Digiacomo (132) won by fall for South Fayette.
Chartiers-Houston 30, Washington 18: Chartiers-Houston had three falls in a five-bout stretch and that carried the Bucs to a 30-18 victory over Washington.
C-H received falls from Jessie Orbin (145), Austin Kuslock (160) and Nathan Gooch (189), breaking a 6-6 tie and moving the Bucs out to a 30-12 advantage.
Mike Ewing (172) and Maddox Kehn (138) each had falls for Washington with Ewing’s pin coming in only 48 seconds, the fastest of the night. Kehn’s fall came with only five seconds remaining in his bout.
Beth-Center 47, Jefferson-Morgan 9: Beth-Center lost the match’s opening bout, then dropped only one the rest of the way to defeat host Jefferson-Morgan, 47-9.
Jefferson-Morgan received a first-period fall from heavyweight Mason Sisler to begin the match, but B-C strung together a pin by Albert Medlen (106), a forfeit and a decision win by Jackson Gwyer (120) to take the lead for good.
Tyler Debnar (138), Tyler Berish (152) and Trevor Pettit (172) each won by fall for the Bulldogs and Kyle McCollum (132) was a winner by technical fall.
Burgettstown 73, South Side Beaver 0: Burgettstown won each of the first seven bouts – five by fall – and South Side Beaver forfeited the rest of the way resulting in a 73-0 whitewash victory for the Blue Devils.
Parker Sentipal (106) got the Blue Devils off on the right foot with a fall in the first bout. Joey Sentipal (126), Hunter Guiddy (132), Eric Kovach (138) and Anthony Lancos (145) also had pins for the Burgettstown. Lancos’ fall came in the final contested bout of the night.
Peters Township 44, Mt. Lebanon 30: Peters Township dominated the lower weights and pinned down a 44-30 victory over Mt. Lebanon.
The Indians won each of the five lightest weight classes and finished the night with five pins and a technical fall.
Hunter Meyers (113), Jackson Spiteri (120), Luca Attanucci (126), Aaron Slizik (160) and Phillip Nave (215) each registered falls for the Indians. Eliot Schratz (145) was a 17-1 winner by technical fall.
Fort Cherry wins 2: Fort Cherry wrapped up second place in its Class 2A section by scoring pair of wins, defeating Keystone Oaks 48-12 and South Park, 42-24.
Chasten McCann had a pair of impressive bout wins for the Rangers. Against South Park, Anthony Salvini, Robbie West each won by fall and Nasier Sutton won by technical fall. Nashaun Sutton had a pin in the win over KO.