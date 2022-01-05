Chartiers-Houston was able to overcome an early 15-point deficit by winning enough in the middle and upper weights and rallied to edge Keystone Oaks, 37-36, in a Section 1-AA Subsection 1A match Wednesday night.
Keystone Oaks, taking advantage of three forfeits and a fall, led 24-9 after six weights.
Brady Schuetz (145) started C-H’s comeback with a fall and Jesus Chavez (152) followed with a pin of his own with only three seconds left in the opening period.
Lane Camden (172) won by major decision, which was followed by a pair of forfeit wins for the Bucs, the latter going to Anthony Capozzoli at 215 to make the score 37-30 and clinch the win.
Burgettstown 58, Washington 13 Washington won three of the first four bouts but it was all Burgettstown the rest of the way as the powerful Blue Devils defeated the Prexies 58-13 in Section 1-AA Subsection 1-A.
Washington started strong as Mike Ewing (172) won the opening bout by major decision, Joel Rush (215) won by fall and Cameron Carter-Green edged Johnny Baronick 3-2 at heavyweight.
But when the weights turned back down to 106, Burgettstown won the final nine weight classes, including falls by Dylan Slovick (120), Gaven Suicka (126), Rudy Brown (138), Eric Kovach (145) and Anthony Lancos (160) to give the Blue Devils a lopsided victory.
West Greene 39, Frazier 30: Dalton Lucey pinned Adam Kortina in the 132-pound bout, the final weight class, and West Greene held off a late charge by Frazier for a thrilling 39-30 victory in Section 1-AA Subsection 1B.
West Greene, which held leads of 9-0 and 21-6, was clinging to a 33-30 advantage entering the final bout. Lucey led 3-2 in the second period when he took down Kortina and clamped on a headlock that led to the match-clinching fall at 3:40.
It was the first dual meet loss of the season for Frazier.
Nash Bloom (172) and Seth Burns (113) each had important falls for West Greene.
Beth-Center 54, Bentworth 11: Beth-Center won all but two bouts and defeated rival Bentworth 54-11 in Section 1-AA Subsection 1B.
The Bulldogs received falls from Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Fisher (138), Tyler Debnar (145), Tyler Berish (152) – perhaps setting a record for most consecutive pins by wrestlers named Tyler – and Trevor Pettit (172).
Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (126) won by fall and Vitali Daniels (215) won by technical fall.
Fort Cherry 35, South Park 28: Fort Cherry overcame an early 16-point deficit and defeated South Park 35-28.
The Rangers received a key fall from Shawn Robertson (113) and a technical fall win by Nate Harrison (126) in the next-to-last bout of the match to seal the victory.
Anthony Salvini (189) also won by fall for the Rangers.