The Brian Krenzelak era opened with a bang for Canon-McMillan High School’s wrestling team.
The Big Macs went on a pinning spree Wednesday night and came away with a 59-15 drubbing of Chartiers Valley in Subsection 4A of Section 4 in Class 3A.
Krenzelak was hired as the Big Macs’ head coach in the offseason after Jeff Havelka resigned.
Brandon Dami (113), Josiah Gardner (145), Giancarlo Ramos (160), Matthew Furman (172) and Gabe Stafford (189) each won by fall. Andrew Binni (126) won by technical fall.
South Fayette 54, Shaler 12: South Fayette combined four falls with five forfeit wins to rout Shaler, 54-12.
Luke Dunlap (120), Matt Guszczynski (132), Jacob Potts (152), and heavyweight Ryan Piran had the pins for South Fayette. Dunlap had the quickest fall of the match, only 32 seconds. Each of his teammates had to work into the second peirod to gain their fall.
Fort Cherry 48, Keystone Oaks 24: Six pins helped Fort Cherry to a 48-24 victory over Keysone Oaks in Subsection B of Section 1 in Class 2A.
Sean Robertson (106), Julian Moore (120), Nate Harrison (126), Nashaun Sutton (145), Braedon Welsh (172) and Anthony Salvini (189) each won bt fall for the Rangers (1-0).
Greg Wagner (138) had a pin for KO (0-1).
Beth-Center 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14: Beth-Center used three pins and a forfeit in the latter stages of the match for a 36-14 victory over Jefferson-Morgan of Subsection B in Section 1.
Kyle McCollum (138), Trevor Pettit (172), Alston Csutoros (189) each had pins and Cameron Mickulicz (215) won by forfeit for the Bulldogs (1-0).
Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Framelli won by technical fall (0-1).
In other matches: Peters Township was a 37-29 winner over Mt. Lebanon in a Class 3A Section 4 match. No match details were available at press time.