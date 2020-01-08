Eli Brinsky’s pin at 182 pounds sealed South Fayette’s 36-35 victory over West Allegheny in a Section 4A match in Class AAA.
South Fayette moved to 2-0 in the section and needs a win over Ambridge Monday to secure a spot in the WPIAL Section 4 Team Tournament.
Brinsky’s pin of Seth Weese in :09 gave the Lions a 36-23 lead with two bouts remaining. West Allegheny won both by fall, Christian Reynolds at 195 and Brandon Scheonberger at 220. The match started at heavyweight.
Collin Wilhelm (138) and Praicen Long (152) had pins for the host Lions.
Niko Taddy (113) and Jordan Watters (132) also had pins for WA.
Beth-Center 72, Jeff-Morgan 12: Eight forfeits helped Beth-Center defeat Jefferson-Morgan, 72-12, in Section 1B in Class AA.
Davis Stepp (106), Tyler Berish (132), Trevor Pettit (152) and Alston Csutoros (182) had pins for B-C (3-0, 8-3).
Jonathan Wolfe (220) and Andrew Vessels (Hvy) had pins for J-M.
Chartiers-Houston 40, Washington 24: Dominating the lower and middle weights, Chartiers-Houston defeated Washington, 40-24, in a Class 2A Section 1A match.
Outside of the no match at the 132-pound weight class, Chartiers-Houston won all of the lower and middle weights except a forfeit at 113.
Brady Schuetz (138) and Anthony Lento (152) won by fall for the Bucs. Jessie Orbin (120) won by a 12-0 major decision.
Ron Brown (182) and heavyweight Cameron Carter-Green had pins for Washington.
McGuffey 66, Bentworth 11: Riding eight forfeits, McGuffey easily defeated visiting Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1B, 66-11.
In the few bouts wrestled, McGuffey’s Kyle Brookman (132), Eric Donnelly (152) and Seth Burgdolt (170) all won by fall.
Terrance Woods (126) won by technical fall as teammates Noah Weston (138) and Owen Petrisek (182) edged out decisions for Bentworth.
Canon-McMillan 71, Ambridge 6: The lone win for Ambridge came on a forfeit at heavyweight as Canon-McMillan cruised to a convincing 71-6 win over the Bridgers in Class 3A Section 4A.
Eight Big Macs won by forfeit.
In the four bouts wrestled, Canon-McMillan won by fall in three. Jacob Gardner (126) and Jimmy Baxter (132) both pinned their opponents in less than one minute. Blake Joseph (160) also won by fall.
Tanner Rohaley was the only other wrestler to be in action for the Big Macs. He won a 5-1 decision over Ambridge’s Daniel Yetsick at 152.
Peters Township 42, Upper St. Clair 22: Pins by Donovan McMillon and Zac Bublak in the latter stages helped Peters Township seal a 42-22 win over Upper St. Clair in Class 3A Section 2B.
McMillon, who typically wrestles 182, bumped up to 195 and pinned his opponent in exactly one minute. Bublak then earned at pin at 220 in 2:33.
Bryce Wilkes (126) and Phillip Nave (170) also won by fall for the Indians.
Kaden Jackson (152) and Zack Kirsopp (160) won with back-to-back falls for Upper St. Clair to give the Panthers an 18-12 lead early on.
Trinity 48, Montour 26: Trinity won its third straight dual meet, 48-26, over Montour.
Lane Whitmer (113), Tyler Bash (126), James Porter (152), Hunter Frantz (182), Cole Whitmer (195), Tyler Banco (220) and Tyson Brophy (Hvy) won by fall.