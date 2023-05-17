Track stock image

Following are the eight medalists from the May 17 meet at Slippery Rock University. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the PIAA Championships May 26-27 at Shippensburg University. Those who finish in fifth through eighth place must meet qualifying standards, which are in parentheses next to each event.

100 meters (11.10) – 1. Kaevon Gardner, New Castle, 10.70; 2. Austyn Winkleblech, Canon-McMillan, 10.73; 3. William Smith, Woodland Hills, 10.76; 4. Tim Calvetti, Mt. Lebanon, 10.79; 5. Adam Piper, Latrobe, 10.90; 6. Luke Randolph, Pine-Richland, 10.96; 7. Daniel Batch, Montour, 11.10; 8. Peter Gonzalez, Central Catholic, 11.22.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In