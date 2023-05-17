Following are the eight medalists from the May 17 meet at Slippery Rock University. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the PIAA Championships May 26-27 at Shippensburg University. Those who finish in fifth through eighth place must meet qualifying standards, which are in parentheses next to each event.
100 meters (11.10) – 1. Kaevon Gardner, New Castle, 10.70; 2. Austyn Winkleblech, Canon-McMillan, 10.73; 3. William Smith, Woodland Hills, 10.76; 4. Tim Calvetti, Mt. Lebanon, 10.79; 5. Adam Piper, Latrobe, 10.90; 6. Luke Randolph, Pine-Richland, 10.96; 7. Daniel Batch, Montour, 11.10; 8. Peter Gonzalez, Central Catholic, 11.22.
200 (22.50) - 1. Colton Dean, Canon-McMillan, 21.68; 2. Tim Calvetti, Mt. Lebanon, 21.79; 3. Connor Rhycik, Mt. Lebanon, 21.84; 4. Jacob Thompson, Mars, 21.93; 5. Jake Egizio, Canon-McMillan, 22.28; 6. Caleb Prola, Hempfield, 22.32; 7. Nick Hartwick, Pine-Richland, 22.47; 8. Jacy Willis, Woodland Hills, 22.56.
400 (50.09) – 1. Jacob Thompson, Mars, 49.76; 2. Brennan McClafferty, West Allegheny, 49.85; 3. Landon Lacey, Butler, 49.94; 4. Je'Nari Kelley, Montour, 50-17; 5. Brad Gelly, Pine-Richland, 50.35; 6. Zach Nash, North Allegheny, 50.45; 7. Phillip McNeal, Plum, 50.64; 8. Jacy Willis, Woodland Hills, 50.87.
800 (1:57.00) - 1. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 1:53.38; 2. J.P. Byrnes, Central Catholic, 1:55.45; 3. Ben McLean, Pine-Richland, 1:55.71; 4. Kayden Lightner, North Hills, 1:55.76; 5. Jonathan Berzonsky, Indiana, 1:56.66; 6. Roman Galioto, South Fayette, 1:56.90; 7. Evan Sarkett, Upper St. Clair, 1:57.48; 8. Jackson Pajak, North Allegheny, 1:58.79.
1,600 (4:24.22) – 1. Drew Griffith, Butler, 4:09.53, WPIAL Record; 2. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 4:13.16; 3. Dale Hall, Hampton, 4:15.97; 4. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 4:15.99; 5. Ethan Papa, Blackhawk, 4:17.77; 6. Patrick Burgos, Elizabeth Forward, 4:17.85; 7. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 4:17.93; 8. Connor Pivirotto, Plum, 4:19.06.
3,200 (9:31.71) – 1. Drew Griffith, Butler, 9:04.80; 2. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 9:05.65; 3. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 9:24.44; 4. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 9:31.69; 5. Sawyer Weinmann, Upper St. Clair, 9:34.52; 6. Julian Kletz, Montour, 9:36.63; 7. Dale Hall, Hampton, 9:37.93; 8. Gregory Kossuth, North Allegheny, 9:39.50.
110 hurdles (15.10) – 1. Owen Curran, North Allegheny, 15.07; 2. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 15.22; 3. Gamaliel Mogire, North Hills, 15.32; 4. Derrick Jones, Gateway, 15.40; 5. Ryan Schiller, Norwin, 15.47; 6. Luke Cramer, Mt. Lebanon, 15.56; 7. Jeremiah Francis, Norwin, 15.99; 8. Aidon Lett, Penn-Trafford, 16.52.
300 hurdles (39.80) – 1. Gamaliel Mogire, North Hills, 39.52; 2. Colton Dean, Canon-McMillan, 39.55; 3. Derrick Jones, Gateway, 40.08; 4.Luke Henne, Central Catholic, 40.21; 5. Paris Bey, Penn Hills, 40.58; 6. Brad Gelly, Pine-Richland, 40.69; 7. Jeremiah Francis, Norwin, 41.17; 8. Kyler Matson, Seneca Valley, 41.32.
400 relay (43.25) – 1. Mt. Lebanon (Tim Calvetti, Rocky Fennell, Matt Nguyen, Connor Rychik), 42.14; 2. New Castle, 42.53; 3. Pine-Richland, 42.65; 4. Latrobe, 43.10; 5. Central Catholic, 43.10; 6. Woodland Hills, 43.25; 7. Butler, 43.26; 8. Norwin, 43.64.
1,600 relay (3:24.03) - 1. Butler (Aaron Stebick, Drew Knight, Jacob Fallecker, Landon Lacey), 3:25.53; 2. Mt. Lebanon, 3:25.92; 3. Canon-McMillan, 3:26.76; 4. Mars, 3:26.83; 5. Indiana, 3:27.64; 6. Norwin, 3:29.06; 7. North Hills, 3:29.71; 8. Baldwin, 3:29.76.
3,200 relay (8:02.04) – 1. South Fayette (Roman Galioto, Alaa-Eddine Guetari, Tim Danzinger, Jake Borgesi), 7:57.22; 2. North Allegheny, 8:00.87; 3. Hampton, 8:05.64; 4. Seneca Valley, 8:05.83; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 8:07.19; 6. Butler, 8:08.45; 7. Moon, 8:16.79; 8. Peters Township, 8:18.09.
High jump (6-5) – 1. Evan Kurpakus, Mars, 6-1; 2. Orein McBride-Cager, Butler, 6-1; 3. Cody Mankowski, West Allegheny, 6-1; 4. (tie) Dylan Langdon, North Allegheny, 6-1; Emery Moye, Pine-Richland, 6-1; Gunner Perez, Franklin Regional, 6-1; 7. Isaiah Kline, Norwin, 6-1; 8. Bryson Edwards, Connellsville, 6-1.
Long jump (22-3) – 1. Luke Campbell, Butler, 21-10.5; 2. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 21-9.5; 3. Colton Dean, Canon-McMillan, 21-9.25; 4. Ryan Porch, Butler, 21-8.5; 5. Jayden Price, Seneca Valley, 21-7.75; 6. Kaevon Gardner, New Castle, 21-4.25; 7. George Tabor, Fox Chapel, 21-3; 8. Jake Kunzmann, Baldwin, 21-2.5.
Triple jump (45-0) – 1. Xxavier Thomas, Canon-McMillan, 45-11; 2. Luke Cramer, Mt. Lebanon, 45-9; 3. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 44-10.5; 4. Jayden Price, Seneca Valley, 44-4; 5. Hunter Kooser, Laurel Highlands, 43-9; 6. (tie) Levi Porter, Indiana, 43-6; Kollin Stevens, Latrobe, 43-6; 8. Jeremiah Hamilton, Bethel Park, 43-4.5.
Pole Vault (14-3) – 1. Charlie Weber, Indiana, 14-6; 2. Nicholas Puskar, Norwin, 14-0; 3. Ryan Handron, North Allegheny, 13-6; 4. Parke Weigel, Armstrong, 13-6; 5. Jake Jones, Pine-Richland, 13-0; 6. Jack Silvis, Franklin Regional, 13-0; 7. Zach Griffith, Peters Township, 12-6; 8. Tyson Gregory, Hempfield, 12-6.
Discus (153-0) – 1. Peyton Murray, Hempfield, 169-5; 2. Matthew Sarnowski, Penn-Trafford, 166-1; 3. Andrew Freedy, Mt. Lebanon, 142-10; 4. Jack Crider, Kiski, 140-1; 5. Luke Earley, Kiski, 139-8; 6. John Paul Gera, Hempfield, 138-0; 7. Efrain Barron, Blackhawk, 137.4; 8. Pierce Cannon, Woodland Hills, 137.1.
Javelin (178-0) - 1. Derek Armfield, Chartiers Valley, 178-8; 2. Ryan Beam, Pine-Richland, 173-5; 3. Louis Liberatore, Canon-McMillan, 163-9; 4. Kush Criswell, Mt. Lebanon, 159-8; 5. Logan Kerstetter, Penn-Trafford, 159-2; 6. Reston Lehman, Peters Township, 154-10; 7. Patrick Smith, Mt. Lebanon, 151-10; 8. Jake Kunzman, Baldwin, 151-5.
Shot put (52-00) – 1. Nathan Reese, Connellsville, 52-5.5; 2. Peyton Murray, Hempfield, 52-0.5; 3. Tyler Ondrusek, Central Valley 50-11; 4. Jack Yatchenko, North Allegheny, 50-2.5; 5. Mason Miles, Fox Chapel, 49-5.5; 6. Anthony Petrulo, Norwin, 48-4.5; 7. Glen Strickler, Connellsville, 46-11.5; 8. Pierce Cannon, Woodland Hills, 46-9.
