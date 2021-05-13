Nobody has beaten the West Greene High School girls softball team in a WPIAL playoff game in the last five years – there was no postseason tournament last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and the Pioneers are favored to win a fifth consecutive Class A championship.
At least that’s what the seedings confirm.
West Greene (15-2), winner of seven straight games, was given the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoff field when the pairings were released Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers have a first-round bye and will make their postseason debut in the quarterfinals Thursday against the winner of a first-round game between Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) and Bishop Canevin (6-6).
The playoffs will start Monday with a preliminary round game in Class 2A matching Bentworth (5-10) and California (5-13). That game will be played at Waynesburg University (4 p.m.), which is a new venue for the WPIAL playoffs.
Fifteen local teams have qualified for the playoffs. The Bentworth-California game is one of two that match local teams. In Class 2A, Burgettstown (10-7) will play Carmichaels (11-7) in the first round Wednesday at Montour.
Complete softball pairings can be found in the Scoreboard section of Page C2.
The WPIAL will release pairings for its baseball playoffs today.