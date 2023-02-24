McMURRAY – Maddie Webber scored a career-high 39 points Friday night to lead top-seeded South Fayette into the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball semifinals with a 70-49 win over Penn-Trafford in a game played at Peters Township High School.
A Villanova recruit, Webber picked the right time to find her shot as she made seven three-pointers for the Lions, who won their 16th straight game and are one win away from competing for a second consecutive WPIAL championship.
“Tonight, they were falling for me,” Webber said. “It hasn’t been like that all season, but I am confident and if I am open, I am going to shoot it.
“We knew we had to get a win, and I was really mentally focused.”
SF coach Bryan Bennett wasn’t surprised by Webber’s performance.
“She’s the real deal, and I think she is one of the top players in the state, if not the top player,” he said. “Obviously, that’s why she is going to Villanova.
“She hasn’t been shooting as well as she did tonight, and it was a great night for her to catch fire from three.”
“We knew it was going to be a tough game as four of their losses have been to the (Nos.) two and three seeds,” he added. “Our kids battled, and I am proud of them.”
Webber didn’t take long to go as she scored SF’s first 10 points in the opening 2:11 of the game, and the Lions raced out to a 14-3 lead before taking a 16-8 advantage into the second quarter.
SF (22-2), the Section 3 champion, outscored Penn-Trafford 20-15 in the second quarter to take a 36-23 lead into halftime.
In the first half, Webber almost outscored Penn-Trafford as she scored 21 points, and SF led 36-23 at the break.
The outcome was never in doubt in the second half. Webber had outscored PT with six minutes to go, and Bennett was able to work in some of his younger players to get them playoff experience.
Ava Leroux, an Elon commit, added 11 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots for SF.
Olivia Pepple (22) and Lauren Marton (17) combined for 39 points for Penn-Trafford
Bennett was impressed with Pepple and Marton.
“(Pepple) is an outstanding player, has one Division I offer and there will be more to come,” he said. “(Marton) hurt us a little more than we expected.
“Of the 15 games we watched (on film), she made one three-pointer, and she made the first two she took tonight.”
Awaiting the Lions in the WPIAL semifinals Tuesday is 12th seeded Woodland Hills (13-11). After upsetting fifth-seeded Armstrong in the first round, the Wolverines upset fourth-seeded Trinity Friday.
“We will take it one game at a time. We will enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow,” said Bennett. “The kids have off and the coaches will get together to prepare.”
Webber will enjoy the day off.
“We will focus on (Woodland Hills) and we aren’t looking ahead,” she said. “We need to focus on who is in front of us.”
