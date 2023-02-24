PIAA basketball stock image

McMURRAY – Maddie Webber scored a career-high 39 points Friday night to lead top-seeded South Fayette into the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball semifinals with a 70-49 win over Penn-Trafford in a game played at Peters Township High School.

A Villanova recruit, Webber picked the right time to find her shot as she made seven three-pointers for the Lions, who won their 16th straight game and are one win away from competing for a second consecutive WPIAL championship.

