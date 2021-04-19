The last time the Washington-Greene County Coaches Track Meet was held, Peters Township graciously offered to hold the meet at its high school.
After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all of spring sports last year, Canon-McMillan took on the responsibilities of hosting.
Now, after events unfolded last week, both places will be needed to conduct the track meet for boys and girls.
Because reconstruction was not completed in time in the Canon-McMillan throwing area, all the throwers and the high jumpers will give this growing event a little shakeup.
The throwers and high jumpers will compete at Peters Township, 2 p.m. Friday.
The rest of the meet will be held Saturday at Canon-McMillan with a 9:30 a.m. start. The event is still scheduled for a 4 p.m. finish.
“The throwing areas at Canon-McMillan Stadium need to be redone,” said Mark Galley, the Big Macs’ track coach. “They were supposed to start it this week. So we weren’t going to be able to hold them here. So we came to this agreement.”
Galley said the high jump and pole vault areas are in the same spot as the throwing areas.
“What’s going to happen is we have three throws and the high jump at Peters,” Galley said. “They’ll do the two javelins first and when the events are done, they’ll do the shot and discus. On Saturday, we start with the long and triple jump and pole vault at 9:15 a.m. Then at 10:30, we’ll have our first running event, the freshman-sophomore mile. By that time, we’re pretty sure the long and triple jumps will be done by then.”
The last time this event was held, Canon-McMillan swept the boys and girls team titles. Fort Cherry girls and Burgettstown boys led the small schools.
Galley believes the stadium can hold around 4,000 so occupancy rates of 50 percent means just about everyone can see it who wants to see it. Parents and friends must sit on the pressbox side of the field.