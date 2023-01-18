Landon Urcho and Chris Harper combined for 52 points as Bentworth defeated host California 79-61 in a non-section boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Urcho led the way with a game-high 32 points and Harper contributed 20.
Bentworth (9-5), which has won three of its last four, outscored California in each of the first three quarters to build leads of 18-13, 37-24 and 57-37 at the quarter stops.
Aidan Lowden led California (4-11) with 20 points. Vinny Manzella had 11 points and Caden Powell 10.
