MCMURRAY – Taylor Dunn wasn’t hurt when she sat down during Monday’s game in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs at Peterswood Park.
The Trinity senior and her teammates were up 3-2 on Penn-Trafford, but the Warriors had the tying runner on base with one out in the seventh inning.
Dunn took a seat in the pitching circle during a timeout as Penn-Trafford was making some lineup changes, and her infield joined the meeting.
“I was just relaxing and making sure everyone knew that we were OK,” Dunn said. “We all cleared our minds and got right back to it. It wasn’t a problem for us.”
Dunn’s impromptu sit down must have worked, as the Hillers forced Erin Drotos out at second before Dunn snagged a comebacker and fired to Addison Agnew at first base for the game’s final out.
While Dunn and her teammates were calm, cool and collected, Trinity coach Shawn Gray was a tad more apprehensive.
“It was a nail-biter,” Gray said. “But it is good to be challenged. I think their pitcher kept us off balance because of the speed. Once they realized where they were at, I think they settled in late in the game. We left a lot of runners on base.”
Trinity (16-2) advances to the quarterfinals against Latrobe. The time and location have yet to be determined.
“We made it to the second round last year, but we want to go all the way this year,” Trinity catcher Mirranda Rinehart said. “It was nice to get this first game out of the way. We feel like we can breathe a little bit now. We are not really worried about who we play next, but we will be ready for whoever it is.”
The Warriors (6-12) had a 1-0 lead entering the top of the third inning before Rinehart blasted the first pitch she saw over the center-field fence to tie things up.
“It (the pitch) was a giant meatball that had my name written all over it,” Rinehart said. “I take a lot of pride in my hitting. We had a little trouble getting the offense going early on, but once we got adjusted, we were able to have some success.”
Rinehart’s homer got the Hillers’ offense going, as it scored two runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Hanna Suhoski led off the frame with a double to left and scored on Agnew’s ground-rule double to right for a 2-1 advantage.
Agnew advanced to third on Amber Morgan’s base hit to right and sprinted home on Finley Hohn’s sacrifice fly to right for a 3-1 lead.
“It was definitely good to get that third run in on the sacrifice fly,” Gray said. “I also think Mirranda’s home run took the pressure off a little bit, and then the girls started to hit.”
Dunn got the upper hand on Penn-Trafford’s Jadyn Pellis.
Dunn allowed two earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. She struck out five and earned the win.
“It was a tough game, but we were excited to play against a solid team like this, and also to get the win,” Dunn said. “They are a very good team, and we came here to play. We are not here to take anyone lightly. I have been really liking my change-up, and I think I’ve gotten a lot of people on it.”
The Hillers’ defense backed up Dunn in the fourth when Rilie Moors was thrown out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple.
Moors smacked a ball to left field that was fielded by Riley Venick. Suhoski cut off Venick’s throw from left and fired the ball to Argo at third, who applied the tag on Moors to end the inning.
Pellis took the loss in yielding three earned runs on seven hits over six innings. She struck out six and walked two.
“Our pitcher is just a sophomore,” Penn-Trafford assistant coach Mike Cleland said. “Aside from a couple of mishaps, our girls played pretty well. We held their batters down. Our girls showed they can hang with the better teams.”
P-T head coach Denny Little had a work obligation and couldn’t be at the game.
The Warriors cut the deficit to one in the fifth when Caitlyn Schlegel singled to left, moved to second on Drotos’ sacrifice bunt and third on Cam Ponko’s fly ball to right before scoring on Bri Pusateri’s base hit to left.
Pusateri’s knocked in both of the Warriors’ runs, as her run-scoring single in the third plated Drotos.
