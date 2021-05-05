A fantastic 2020-21 basketball season by Trinity High School’s Michael Dunn has been capped by the senior guard being named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 5A All-State second team.
Dunn is the first Trinity boys basketball player to be named all-state since Josh Valentic was a second-team selection in 2012.
Dunn averaged 24.2 points per game, which ranked sixth in the WPIAL (all classifications). He was second in scoring in the Class 5A ranks, just 0.8 behind the leader. He scored 30 or more points in seven games, including against WPIAL playoff teams New Castle and Chartiers Valley.
Dunn had 14 double-double games and set the WPIAL record for Class 5A playoff scoring at 31 points per game. In a home playoff game against Kiski, Dunn set the WPIAL 5A record for single-game scoring when he poured in 37 points in a Hillers victory.
Trinity followed that game with a 76-56 upset of third-ranked Highlands as Dunn was 7-of-10 from three-point range.
The emergence of Dunn helped Trinity finish with a 10-9 record in the abbreviated season.
Dunn has committed to play in the PSAC next season at Shippensburg University.
“They’re getting a kid who can score from all over, an awesome player. He can shoot it with the best of them,” Trinity coach Tim Tessmer said.
Dunn comes from a basketball family. His sister, Mary, was a third-team all-state player for Trinity in 2016. Mary Dunn played four seasons at Youngstown State and will play next season as a graduate transfer for Pitt.
Two WPIAL players, Laurel Highlands sophomore Rodney Gallagher and Chartiers Valley senior Brayden Reynolds, were selected to the Class 5A all-state first team. Dunn was joined on the second team by five players from the East side of the state.
The only other local player to be selected to the all-state teams was Belle Vernon point guard Devon Whitlock, who was a third-team honoree in Class 4A. He was one of three WPIAL players named all-state in Class 4A.