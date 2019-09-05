Kathy McConnell-Miller was hired as the Trinity High School girls basketball coach Thursday night.
McConnell-Miller will replace Bob Miles, who had his position opened this summer after seven seasons at Trinity. Miles went 123-56 and advanced the Hillers to the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs the past six seasons, including when Trinity became the first girls team in Washington County to make a state championship game in 2017.
Miles reapplied for his job last month.
McConnell-Miller has several ties to the WPIAL, most notably her brother, Tim, the longtime coach at Chartiers Valley. Suzie McConnell-Serio, her sister, won four WPIAL and three PIAA championships at Oakland Catholic throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Her brother, Mike, coached at Carlynton for 12 years and won a WPIAL title.
She was most recently an assistant women’s coach at Pitt. She coached 11 seasons at the University of Colorado and Tulsa, along with being an assistant in the WNBA and at the University of Illinois.