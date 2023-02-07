Trinity High School placed third Tuesday at the WPIAL Team Rifle Championships held at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
Butler won its fourth WPIAL championship (1988, 1993, 2020, 2023) with a score of 799-49x, followed by Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x).
Mt. Lebanon placed fourth (798-49x) with Bethel Park (797-54x) fifth and West Greene sixth (794-46x). McGuffey finished in seventh place (793-42x) and Armstrong was 8th (792-47x) in the eight-team field.
The WPIAL Individual Rifle Championships will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
