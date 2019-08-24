JEFFERSON HILLS — Shane Stump passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 120 yards and one score, powering Thomas Jefferson to a 54-10 win over visiting Canon-McMillan.
Thomas Jefferson led by only 14-10 in the first quarter, then scored 40 unanswered points as turnovers and big plays hurt Canon-McMillan.
Stump threw TD passes of 75 yards to Dan Deabner, 73 yards to Preston Zandier, 48 yards to Ian Hansen and four yards to Zandier. Stump also had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that gave TJ a 14-3 lead.
Blake Joseph caught a 72-yard pass from Jon Quinque for Canon-McMillan's only touchdown. Ben Popko made a 35-yard field goal for the Big Macs.