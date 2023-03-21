CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP -– The South Fayette hockey team has a Three Musketeers attitude.

The Lions are all for one and one for all. And, that kinship gained them a Penguins Cup as they blanked Armstrong, 2-0, in the PIHL Class 2A championship game played March 21 at the UPMC-Lemieux Sports Complex.

Almanac Sports Editor

An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.

