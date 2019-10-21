YORK – Several local golfers are within striking distance of the leaders after the opening round of the PIAA Championhips on Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Chartiers-Houston senior Jack Hristko is four shots back in boys Class AA while Ella McRoberts, a junior at Peters Township, also is four shots behind the leader in girls Class AAA.
Hristko shot 4-over 75 and is tied for sixth place. Three golfers, including Skyler Fox of Riverside in the WPIAL, are tied for the lead at 1-over 72.
Hritsko bogeyed the first hole, then played par golf until getting the stroke back with a birdie on No. 10. He had a bogey on No. 12 and then finished with bogeys on both Nos. 17 and 18.
Spencer Kane, Hritsko’s teammate at Chartiers-Houston, is tied for 12th place after shooting 10-over 81.
Remmey Lohr, the Carmichaels girl who finished second at the boys Class AA Western Regional, shot 85 and is tied for 27th.
Rocco Salvitti, a Canonsburg resident who attends Pittsburgh Central Catholic, is tied for seventh place in boys Class AAA after an opening round 2-over 73 that has the freshman six shots behind leader Carson Bacha of Central York.
McRoberts’ round of 4-over 76 was excellent at the beginning and end as she birdied Nos. 2 and 18. A bogey on No. 15 and a double-bogey on No. 16 prevented her from challenging Lower Merion freshman Sydney Yermish for the lead. Yermish shot 72.
The second and final round will begin at 8:30 a.m. today.