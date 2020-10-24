McDONALD — In a game featuring two-high powered passing attacks, South Fayette was unable to overcome Upper St. Clair’s defense in the end in a 36-32 loss.
The Panthers recorded 10 sacks, as Brandon Coe had 4 1/2, and Luke Banbury added two in the final 62 seconds to stop the Lions, who were attempting to come back from a 16-point deficit.
“So much credit goes to our defense. No doubt,” said USC head coach Mike Junko. “South Fayette has such a high-powered offense. So you are always on the edge of your seat not knowing if they are going to get a big play. Our guys in the fourth quarter made a few sacks that saved the game for us.”
With the victory, USC (4-1, 5-2) wrapped up the Allegheny Six Conference’s final automatic playoff spot. South Fayette (3-2, 4-3) is still alive for a wild-card playoff berth, however, which will be selected Saturday by the WPIAL Football Steering Committee.
Panthers quarterback Ethan Dahlem preserved the victory, as he scrambled to complete a 35-yard pass to Mateo Cepullio for a fourth-down conversion that set up the game-winning score. Dahlem then connected with Luke Banbury for the decisive nine-yard scoring strike with 4:13 to play.
“Just when you think Ethan will never do anything to top that, he does,” Junko said.
Dahlem completed 13 of 21 passes for 199 yards and two other scores. His 21-yard strike to David Pantelis helped stop a Lions’ rally. South Fayette outscored the Panthers 25-13 in the second half.
“This was a great game between two great programs,” said SF head coach Joe Rossi. “We saw some heads go down (at halftime) and we challenged them to battle back. We needed stops in the second half and we got them when we needed them. We settled in.
“That fourth-and-15 was tough. They have a ton of playmakers and they made more plays than us. What it came down to what who was going to make a play when you needed them.”
Junko credited the excellent play of his offensive line for enabling the Panthers to open up a 16-0 advantage on the Lions.
USC scored three different ways in opening up the lead.
USC’s opening drive of the game stalled and the Panthers settled for a 31-yard field goal by Abelardo Sobarzo.
Dahlem later hooked up with Cepullio for a 49-yard scoring strike.
Fifty-three seconds into the second quarter, Jaden Keating galloped 76 yards to complete the Panthers’ 16-point outburst.
The Lions, however, responded. Less than a minute later they were on the scoreboard when quarterback Naman Alemada connected with Ryan McGuire for a 36-yard touchdown.
The Panthers went into the locker room with a 23-7 advantage. On five rushing plays, three by Jamaal Brown, Dahlem scampered into the end zone with 4:48 left in the first half.
Though the Lions threatened to get back into the contest, scoring 10 third-quarter points, the Panthers held onto their lead.
Sandwiched in between a 23-yard touchdown catch by Ryan McGuire and a 25-yard Caputo field goal, USC scored on a 21-yard touchdown reception by Pantelis with 7:46 left in the frame.
SF then added a 14-yard touchdown reception by Joey Audia to start the fourth quarter. With 7:17 to play, Shay Aitken scored on a 19-yard touchdown. Receptions of 40 and 8 yards by Charley Rossi set up the score. Rossi’s reception put the punctuation mark on the comeback with his two-point conversion reception, giving the Lions a 32-29 advantage.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Rossi said.
Alemada completed 23 of 37 passes for 371 yards and three scores. Charley Rossi had 11 grabs for 173 yards.
Additionally, McGuire finished with five catches for 110 yards and Audia had six receptions for 86.
Aitken rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries.