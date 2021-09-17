South Fayette football vs. Chartiers Valley
- Eleanor Bailey
-
- Updated
- 0
Eleanor Bailey
Almanac Sports Editor
An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Daily Sports Newsletter
Want daily sports updates delivered to you email? Sign up for our Daily Sports Newsletter!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2