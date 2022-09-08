Dylan Wudkwych scored four goals, Derek Errett assisted on three and Washington defeated visiting Waynesburg 4-1 in a Class 2A Section 2A match Thursday night.
Dylan Wudkwych scored four goals, Derek Errett assisted on three and Washington defeated visiting Waynesburg 4-1 in a Class 2A Section 2A match Thursday night.
Wash High evened its record in the section at 2-2 and improved to 3-4 overall.
Wudkwych has scored eight goals in the Prexies’ last 3 games.
Goalkeeper Walker Sherwin made seven saves.
Waynesburg slipped to 0-4 in section and 0-5 overall.
• Peters Township pushed its winning streak to three with a 3-2 win over Norwin in Class 4A Section 2.
Blake Gabelhart, Nick Magee and Matthew Milliken scored goals for PT (3-1, 4-1).
• Nick Evans scored two goals and Ringgold defeated Laurel Highlands 5-3 in Class 3A Section 3.
Owen Haywood, Aidyn Whaley and David Molisee had the others tallies for the Rams (3-1, 3-2).
• Undefeated Thomas Jefferson slipped past Trinity 1-0 in Class 3A Section 3.
The Hillers are 2-2 in section and 3-2 overall.
• Juan Melena scored the game-winner with about 10 minutes to play as Chartiers-Houston edged Bishop Canevin 3-2 in Section 4 of Class 1A.
Stephen Hess and Jacob Mankey scored for the Bucs (1-1, 2-5).
Sean Kelsch and Ryan McFetridge had goals for Bishop Canevin (0-2, 0-4).
• Chessa Mertz scored one goal in the second half and assisted on another as Belle Vernon defeated Southmoreland 2-0 Thursday.
The win moves the Leopards to 2-3-1 overall. Payton Wlash scored the first goal of the match.
• Bella Spergel and Brooke Opferman each scored twice, and Isabelle Guna added a goal and two assists as Peters Township defeated visiting Baldwin 6-0 Wednesday night in Class 4A Section 2.
Christina Sefer also scored for the Indians. Cam Klein, Sophia Trapanotto and Atleigh Ciprich had assists. Molly Kubistek recorded the shutout in net.
