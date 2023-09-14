Goals by Lake Litwinovich and Ella Miller in the second half gave Waynesburg a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Charleroi in Class A Section 2 girls soccer action Wednesday.
Waynesburg improved to 3-2 in the section and 5-2 overall.
McKenna DeUnger’s goal gave Charleroi a 1-0 lead at halftime.
• Chartiers-Houston moved into first place in Class A Section 2 with a 7-1 thumping of Monessen.
Ava Capozzoli led the Bucs (4-1, 7-1) with four goals, three coming in the first half. Ali Wingard, Amelia Brose and Mia Reddix had the other goals for C-H, which has won five in a row.
Kayla Saell had the lone goal for Monessen.
• Jenna Gasper scored three goals, powering Canon-McMillan to an 8-0 win at Hempfield in Class 4A Section 2.
Abby Ault, Morgan Dyer, Kyleigh Clutter, Ella Shields and Sarah Warzinski each contributed one goal as the Big Macs moved to 3-1-1 in section and 3-3-1 overall.
• Camryn Klein and Julia Spergel each had a goal and an assist, and Marina Hajnosz and Milena Gill also scored as Peters Township rolled to a 4-0 win over Mt. Lebanon in Class 4A Section 2.
Goalkeeper Molly Kubistek posted the shutout for undefeated PT (4-0-1, 6-0-1).
• Belle Vernon and Ringgold played to a 2-2 tie in Class 3A Section 2.
Courtney Martin had a goal and an assist for Belle Vernon (1-3-1, 2-4-1). Ava Scalise also scored for the Leopards and goalkeeper Abby Showman made 11 saves.
Ringgold is 2-2-1 in section and 3-3-2 overall.
