Brian Hustava had another big game for Bentworth, scoring four goals Monday night and powering the Bearcats to a 4-3 victory over Charleroi in a non-section match, spoiling the Cougars’ bid at an undefeated regular season.
Josh Ambrose had two assists for Bentworth (9-7-1). Jerzy Timlin and Ricky Lopez each had one assist.
Charleroi, the Section 3-AA champion, is 17-1.
Girls soccer
Bentworth rolled to a 9-0 victory over Beth-Center on Monday, extending the Bearcats’ winning streak to nine and clinching the outright Section 2-A title.
Jocelyn Timlin had a huge night, scoring five goals as Bentworth improved to 11-0 in the section and 15-1 overall. The Bearcats have not lost to a Class A opponent.
Paige Marshalek scored three goals and Lindsay Davis had the other tally. Goalkeeper Jasmine Manning had her 11th shutout of the season, which ties the school record.
“We are peaking at the right time,” said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. “We really elevated our game tonight.
“Lindsay Davis was dominant in the midfield. She’s one of the best box-to-box midfielders around. Maleena Rokicki had a huge game as well. She really started to take a jump for us the last few weeks.”
Jordan Sekora scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half and goalkeeper Averie Haines made 16 saves as McGuffey held off Chartiers-Houston 2-1 in a match between playoff-bound teams from Section 2-A.
McGuffey (9-3, 10-6) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by freshman Sensi Yendell but C-H (9-3, 11-8) tied it early in the second half on a goal by Ashley Horvath.
Less than a minute later, Sekora found the net with a shot that put McGuffey back in front. Haines kept the Highlanders in the lead as C-H applied much pressure on the goal in the second half.
Rhea Kijowski scored two first-half goals and Waynesburg cut short Brownsville’s comeback attempt as the Raiders held on for a 2-1 victory in Section 3-AA.
The victory clinches a playoff berth for Waynesburg (7-5, 10-6), which has won five of six. The Raiders can finish as high as third place in the section, pending the outcome of the Brownsville-Mt. Pleasant match tonight.
Kijowski had an unassisted goal and one off an assist by Jillian Kijowski.
Brownsville (5-6, 8-6) cut the deficit in half early in the second period on a goal by Tessa Dellarose, but the Raiders kept much of the play in their offensive end, peppering Brownsville with 15 shots. Waynesburg goalkeeper McKenzie Booth made five saves.
Alyssa Clutter scored three goals and Trinity used a big first half to cruise past Ringgold 5-0 in a non-section match.
Clutter helped Trinity (7-7-1) forge a 4-0 lead by halftime and end a three-match slide. Courtney Dahlquist and Samantha Schury had the other goals for the Hillers.
Section 2-AAA champion Belle Vernon had seven different players score in a 8-1 rout of Laurel Highlands.
The Leopards finished section play at 12-0 and are 13-3 overall.
Jillian Butchki scored two second-half goal for Belle Vernon.
Laurel Highlands is 6-5 in section and 6-10 overall.