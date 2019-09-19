Luke Gladden had a goal and an assist, helping Canon-McMillan end a three-game winless streak as the Big Macs defeated visiting Peters Township 3-1 in Class 4A Section 2 Thursday night.
Mason Le and Michael Hillebrand had the other goal for the Big Macs, who improved to 4-1-1 in the section and 7-2-1 overall. Peters Township had its record dip to 1-3-1 in the section and 1-4-2.
Elijah Cincinnati scored five goals, powering Trinity to a lopsided 13-1 victory over winless Uniontown in Section 3-AAA.
Logan Errett followed Cincinnati in the scoring column with three goals. Nathan Hartman had two tallies, and Mason Pendergast, Jeremy Naser and Maxwell Eichelberger each scored a goal as Trinity improved to 4-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
Uniontown is 0-6 in section and 0-9 overall. The Red Raiders have been outscored 75-6.
Bentworth used goals by Landon Urcho and Jason Hillberry to slip past visiting McGuffey 2-1 in Section 4-A.
Bentworth is 4-2 in section and 6-3 overall. McGuffey slipped to 2-5, 2-6.
Chartiers-Houston built a 3-goal lead, then held off Bishop Canevin, 3-2, in a Section 4-A match.
Dom Hancq, Brendon Johnston and Matt Bucha gave C-H (3-2-1, 6-2-1) a 3-0 lead. Bishop Canevin (3-2-1, 5-3-1) got goals from Jack Jenkins and Nevan Crossey. All goals came in the second half.
• Cam Frolo scored four goals and Monessen got its first Section 4-A win, 6-3 over California.
Morgan Madison had a pair of goals, and goalkeeper Jack Sacco made nine saves as Monessen improved to 1-5 in the section and 2-7 overall. California is 0-6, 2-7.
• Senior Andrew Bottino scored two goals, lifting Ringgold to a 3-1 victory over laurel Highlands in Section 3-AAA at Joe Montana Stadium.
Frankie Lowstetter had a goal and an assist for Ringgold, which moved ahead of LH in the section standings. The Rams are 4-2 in the section and 6-4 overall.
Laurel Highlands is 3-3 in the league and 5-4 overall.
Girls soccer
Hannah Stuck had a hat trick and two assists to lead Peters Township to an 8-0 rout of Seton LaSalle in a nonsection match.
Macy Trax had two goals and Sarah Heisinger, Brooke Opferman and Maddie Bush each scored one for PT (8-0-1). Emma Sawich and Emma Burrows shared the goal.